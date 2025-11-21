ZedcrestGroup reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s energy sector through expert-led wealth management and innovative financing solutions, emphasizing financial literacy as key to sustainable economic growth.

At the NAPE Finance & Investment Forum, Zedcrest executives highlighted strategies for smart investments, risk management, and retirement planning, stressing the importance of working with competent advisors and understanding market dynamics.

The company showcased tailored financing products for midstream and downstream operators, including asset financing and foreign currency credit lines, while advocating for structured family wealth planning to ensure intergenerational prosperity.

Leading financial services company, Zedcrest Group, has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting professionals and businesses across Nigeria’s energy sector with expert-led wealth management and innovative financing solutions to drive long-term prosperity and sustainable economic growth.

Adedayo Amzat, CFA, Group Managing Director, Zedcrest Group, gave the assurance while delivering an introductory address at the Finance & Investment Forum of the just concluded 43rd Annual International Conference & Exhibition of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), held in Lagos.

He described the conference as a gathering of some of the most illustrious experts in a sector critical to Nigeria’s economic advancement and added that Zedcrest’s continued partnership with the association aligns with its mission to deliver cutting-edge financial services to secure the viability of African economies, businesses and households.

Amzat further highlighted the widespread knowledge gap in financial literacy among high-income earners within and beyond the energy sector. According to him, many Nigerians lose out on life-changing investment opportunities due to their lack of knowledge and access to products that are critical for building and preserving wealth.

“We cannot afford not to be experts in finance, as it drives the entire world. To run the energy industry efficiently, we need access to capital, and to ensure proper capital management, we must be financial experts. Many people have lost so much money because they either don’t understand how money works, or how money can work for them. Zedcrest exists to bridge that gap,” he said.

While speaking on the panel session themed: “From Rig to Retirement: Smart Investment Strategies for Oil & Gas Professionals”, Luke Ofojebe, Head, Research & Portfolio Management, Zedcrest Wealth, encouraged high-income earners to work closely with competent investment advisors to build accurate investment profiles, define risk and return objectives, and craft robust asset allocation strategies capable of beating inflation, currency pressures and other factors.

Ofojebe also noted that younger high earners may lean toward equities due to their long-term performance potential, while workers nearing retirement often shift toward fixed-income securities to minimize risk and maintain stability.

Also speaking, Simbiat Bada, the Acting Managing Director, Zedcrest Securities, explained that although the equities market is an effective channel for beating inflation and building long-term wealth, participation remains low compared to other instruments as many investors are not only risk-averse but also lack understanding of how the market works. She then underscored the importance of financial literacy and continuous learning, particularly regarding key aspects such as return composition, sector analysis, and general market trends, to boost investor confidence.

In his comments, Joseph Adegunwa, CIMA, Executive Director, Finance & Strategy at Zedcrest Group identified inflation, low savings culture, black tax, limited investment options, and the absence of structured retirement plans as major obstacles preventing professionals from preparing adequately for retirement. He also stressed the need for families to prioritize asset planning and liquidity management through family offices, trusts, and estate structures to ensure intergenerational wealth preservation.

On financing solutions for the sector, Ayooluwa Oladimeji, the Chief Product & Strategy Officer, Zedvance Finance Limited, encouraged energy sector operators to leverage Zedcrest’s tailored financing products to fund their growth ambitions. He explained that Zedcrest provides capital to distributors, offers import financing, and delivers tailor-made financial advisory services for clients.

He said, “As an innovative financial powerhouse, one of the things we have done is to focus our attention on extending value chain financing to the midstream and the downstream sectors. We provide asset financing for firms operating in the midstream, foreign currency-denominated lines of credit for acquiring equipment, and access to the many ecosystem opportunities available within Zedcrest Group.”

While delivering his opening remarks earlier, Johnbosco Uche, FNAPE, outgoing President of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) described the Finance & Investment Forum as a timely, “first of its kind” initiative designed to equip professionals with the resources they need to make sound financial decisions as they grow in their respective careers and plan for retirement.

The NAPE president thanked Zedcrest Group for its continued support, commitment and the trust reposed in the association.

