Vice President Kashim Shettima on Friday departed Abuja to represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The decision follows President Tinubu’s choice to remain in Nigeria to address pressing security concerns in Kebbi and Kwara States.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, who currently chairs the G20, had extended an invitation to President Tinubu to participate in this year’s summit.

Global leaders gather in Johannesburg

The G20 Summit, scheduled for Saturday, November 22, to Sunday, November 23, will take place at the Johannesburg Expo Centre.

The gathering brings together leaders from the world’s 20 largest economies, alongside representatives of the European Union, the African Union, and major international financial institutions.

According to the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media & Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima will return to Nigeria immediately after the summit engagements.

Tinubu postpones international trips amid security breaches

President Tinubu had earlier postponed his participation in both the 20th G20 Summit and the 7th AU–EU Summit in Luanda, Angola.

The decision was announced in a statement issued on November 19, 2025, by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

The statement, titled “President Tinubu Postpones Trip to G20 and AU–EU Summits for Further Security Briefings, Directs Military, Police to Deploy More Men to Kwara”, cited recent attacks and abductions as reasons for the President’s absence.

Security directives in response to Kebbi and Kwara incidents

Tinubu was awaiting detailed security briefings on two major incidents: the abduction of 24 schoolgirls in Kebbi State and the attack on worshippers at Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State.

In response to a request from the Governor of Kwara State, Tinubu ordered the deployment of additional security personnel to Eruku and the wider Ekiti Local Government Area. He also directed the police to intensify efforts to apprehend the bandits responsible for the attack.

“Disturbed by the security breaches in Kebbi State and Monday’s attack by bandits on worshippers at Christ Apostolic Church, Eruku, President Tinubu decided to suspend his departure,” the statement read.

What you should know

Nigeria has suffered multiple security concerns in the past week. On Friday morning, gunmen reportedly abducted more than 53 students and members of staff from the St. Mary’s School in Papiri, Agwara LGA of Niger state.

The incident reportedly occurred between 2am and 3am on Friday.

In a statement, the Niger state government confirmed the incident, noting that “it has received with deep sadness the disturbing news of the kidnapping of pupils from St. Mary’s School in Agwara Local Government Area”

It says the exact official number of abducted pupils is yet to be confirmed as security agencies continue to assess the situation.