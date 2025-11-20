A member of the United States Congress, Rep. Barry Moore, says President Donald Trump and lawmakers across party lines are “united and serious” about addressing the persistent violence against Christians in Nigeria.

He made this known following a meeting with a high-powered Nigerian government delegation led by National Security Adviser (NSA) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu in Washington, D.C.

The closed-door meeting, held during the Nigerian delegation’s official visit to the U.S. capital, focused on Nigeria’s ongoing security challenges, the alleged persistent persecution of Christians, and the urgent need for closer cooperation between both countries to curb terrorism and sectarian violence.

According to Congressman Moore, in a statement on his website, “The Nigerian government has the chance to strengthen and deepen its relationship with the United States. President Trump and Congress are united and serious in our resolve to end the violence against Christians and disrupt and destroy terrorist groups within Nigeria. I urge the Nigerians to work with us in cooperation and coordination on this critical issue,” Moore noted.

He added engagement was “frank, honest, and productive”—a conversation that underscored the scale of insecurity ravaging several parts of Nigeria, particularly the Northeast and Middle Belt regions.

Nigeria Outlines Security Concerns, Requests Support

During the discussion, NSA Ribadu and other senior officials outlined the complex realities the Nigerian government continues to confront. These include:

Escalating attacks by Boko Haram, ISWAP, and other extremist groups

Violence involving armed militias and bandits

Limited security assets and intelligence gaps

Rising threats to vulnerable communities, especially Christians and rural dwellers

The need for enhanced U.S. support in counterterrorism operations, equipment, and intelligence sharing

The Nigerian delegation emphasized ongoing reforms and operations aimed at stabilizing troubled regions but acknowledged that more international cooperation is urgently needed.

Moore: U.S. Will Not Ignore Violence Against Christians

Congressman Moore reiterated the United States’ readiness to deepen its partnership with Nigeria but delivered a pointed message: Washington must see tangible improvements in protecting Christian communities and curbing extremist violence.

He stressed that President Donald Trump has maintained a strong position against global religious persecution, particularly against Christians.

Moore said: “I made it crystal clear that the United States must see tangible steps to ensure that Christians are not subject to violence, persecution, displacement, and death simply for believing in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

The meeting signals a new phase in U.S.–Nigeria diplomatic engagement, coming at a time when Washington is reassessing global security priorities. Moore emphasized that Nigeria has a unique opportunity to strengthen its strategic ties with the U.S. by demonstrating measurable progress on security and human rights.

What you should know

In October, US President Trump threatened military action against Nigeria and accused the President Bola Tinubu administration of allowing the mass slaughter of Christians.

The U.S. House Appropriations leaders praised the President’s action, describing Nigeria as “the most dangerous nation on Earth to follow Christ” and emphasizing that religious persecution will not be tolerated.

Earlier this month, the United States military reportedly developed a range of contingency plans for potential military action in Nigeria following a directive from President Trump.