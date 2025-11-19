XpressPayment Solutions Limited has been appointed as a Collecting Agent for the Federal Inland Revenue Service under the Treasury Single Account framework, allowing taxpayers to use its platforms for FIRS payments.

Taxpayers can select Xpress Payments on the TaxPro Max platform to remit statutory taxes such as Company Income Tax, Value Added Tax and Withholding Tax through XpressPay online or e-Cashier at bank branches.

The Acting Managing Director, Mr Wale Olayisade, described the partnership as a milestone that reinforces the company’s commitment to secure, efficient and technology-driven payment solutions supporting Nigeria’s economic growth.

Xpress Payment Solutions Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading financial technology companies, has been officially appointed as a Collecting Agent for the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) under the Treasury Single Account (TSA) framework.

This appointment enables all taxpayers on the FIRS TaxPro Max platform to select Xpress Payments as their preferred channel for remitting payments to the Federal Government through the TSA.

Taxpayers making statutory remittances such as Company Income Tax (CIT), Value Added Tax (VAT), Withholding Tax (WHT) and other FIRS payments can now easily choose Xpress Payments while generating their Payment Reference Number (PRN) on TaxPro Max.

Payments can then be made conveniently online via XpressPay, the company’s secure payment gateway, or in person at any bank branch through e-Cashier, Xpress Payments’ in-branch collection platform.

Speaking on the development, Mr Wale Olayisade, Acting Managing Director of Xpress Payment Solutions Limited, expressed delight at the partnership with FIRS, describing it as a milestone that underscores the company’s reliability and innovation in payment solutions. He assured taxpayers of a seamless experience while using the company’s platforms for their remittances.

“We are honoured to be selected by FIRS as a collecting agent under the TSA. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide efficient, transparent and technology-driven payment solutions that support Nigeria’s economic growth and national development. Our systems are built to ensure ease, speed and security for every transaction. We have put in place robust infrastructure and customer support to deliver a smooth and reliable tax payment experience to all users.” – Mr. Wale Olayisade, Acting Managing Director, Xpress Payments]

About Xpress Payment Solutions Limited

Incorporated in 2016, Xpress Payment Solutions Limited is a Nigerian fintech company specialising in the design, implementation and management of secure electronic payment platforms.

The company provides services in electronic collections, bill payments and funds disbursement. Xpress Payments also operates as a licensed Payment Terminal Service Provider (PTSP) and offers transaction switching and processing services that facilitate seamless digital financial transactions across Nigeria.

Signed:

Management

Mr Wale Olayisade

Ag. MD, Xpress Payment Solutions Limited