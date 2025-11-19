As Nigeria intensifies its pursuit of fiscal independence, a new generation of Finance Commissioners is emerging as key drivers of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) across the states.

These leaders, drawn from diverse backgrounds in banking, law, academia, and public service, are implementing bold reforms and leveraging their expertise to reshape state economies.

From Lagos to Kano, Enugu to Kwara, their strategic interventions are strengthening financial resilience and reducing dependence on federal allocations.

IGR remains a cornerstone of subnational economic sustainability, sourced from a variety of channels including Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE), Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), direct assessment, road taxes, stamp duties, capital gains tax, withholding tax, and local government revenues. The effectiveness of these revenue streams depends heavily on the policies and systems put in place by Finance Commissioners, who serve as architects of fiscal strategy and institutional reform.

In 2024, Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) collectively generated N3.633 trillion in IGR, a significant rise from N2.426 trillion in 2023.

Notably, 10 states accounted for N2.502 trillion of this total, representing 68.88% of the nationwide figure. Although the FCT was initially among the top performers, it was excluded from this ranking due to its unique administrative structure, which lacks a designated Commissioner for Finance.

The role of Finance Commissioners extends beyond revenue collection—they are central to designing and executing policies that align with each state’s development goals. Their decisions on taxation, levies, and financial regulations determine how effectively a state can mobilize domestic resources. By integrating digital systems, streamlining compliance, and fostering inter-agency collaboration, these leaders are transforming the fiscal landscape of their states.

Here are the top 10 Finance Commissioners based on the internal revenue generated by their respective states in 2024.

Dr. Hauwa Nuru became Kwara State’s Commissioner for Finance in 2023, bringing over 30 years of experience across banking, energy, and strategy. Under her leadership, the state’s IGR rose by 19.45%, from N59.6 billion to N71.19 billion in 2024. She previously served as General Manager of Finance at Eko Electricity Distribution Company, where she led transformative initiatives in revenue cycle management and energy audits. Nuru holds a Doctorate in Business Administration and an MBA in Finance from Ahmadu Bello University. Her cross-sector expertise is driving Kwara’s financial modernization.