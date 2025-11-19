Poland has introduced new wage requirements that will impact both local employees and foreign workers with different permit types.

The update, released by Polish authorities, sets new minimum salary levels that employers must meet from January 2026, along with revised thresholds already in effect for some permit categories.

From January 1, 2026, Poland will increase its national minimum wage. This affects Polish workers and foreigners employed on Work Permits and Single Permits.

Monthly minimum salary: PLN 4,806 (up from PLN 4,666)

Minimum hourly rate: PLN 31.40 (up from PLN 30.50)

Authorities noted that these changes do not apply to categories such as the EU Blue Card and the Intra-Company Transfer (ICT) Permit, which operate under separate salary frameworks.

What employers and workers need to know

Poland reminded companies hiring foreign nationals to ensure all employment offers meet the updated national standards.

Key points include:

Salaries must be comparable to what local employees earn for similar roles.

Income levels should be high enough to support the worker and their dependents in Poland.

Employers must adjust pay to align with the new thresholds, including ongoing and renewal applications.

Benefits and allowances cannot be counted toward minimum salary requirements.

Foreign workers must be paid in Polish zloty (PLN) through a local payroll system.

According to the update, the offered salary must be similar to what local employees earn for similar roles, and benefits and allowances cannot be included in the minimum salary calculation.

New salary thresholds for intra-company transfers

Poland has already revised minimum salary levels for Work Permit – Intra-Company Transfer (ICT) holders, effective November 19, 2024.

Updated ICT monthly salaries:

Warsaw: PLN 5,926.63 (previously PLN 5,255.99)

Kraków: PLN 5,084.37 (previously PLN 4,487.73)

Wrocław: PLN 5,190.16 (previously PLN 4,593.43)

Gdańsk: PLN 4,965.30 (new benchmark)

These benchmarks also apply to EU ICT Permits. Some cases may be reviewed individually to ensure salaries remain competitive based on market rates.

EU Blue Card salary requirement raised

Earlier in 2024, Poland increased the salary requirement for the EU Blue Card to PLN 12,272.58 gross, up from PLN 10,733.22. This figure represents 150 per cent of the national average salary.

Even applications submitted before February 2025 but finalized after that date must meet this new threshold.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that Poland changed how foreign nationals can apply for the Single Permit, which combines work and residence authorization.

As of July 1, 2025, individuals entering Poland under student visas or those holding long-term residency from other Schengen countries must first secure a Polish national work visa before becoming eligible to apply for the Single Permit.

This is a departure from previous rules that allowed certain visa holders to apply for the Single Permit from within Poland. Until now, individuals with Polish student visas, long-term visas issued by other Schengen states, or residence cards from another EU country could switch into the labour market without leaving Poland.

Under the new policy, these groups will now be required to return to their home country or country of legal residence to apply for a Polish D-type national work visa at a consulate. Only after obtaining this visa can they begin the Single Permit process.