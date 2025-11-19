The Chief Executive Officer of The Premiere, a wealth‑management and global mobility advisory firm, Dr Jane Kimemia, says more affluent families are seeking second citizenship through investment programmes to overcome mobility restrictions linked to the Nigerian passport.

This was made known by Kimemia during an inaugural media briefing of the firm on its services in Lagos.

Dr Kimemia said international mobility has become critical for executives and high-net-worth individuals, but the Nigerian passport often creates delays and limits access to strategic markets.

She noted that many Nigerians face long visa wait times, repeated embassy submissions, and disrupted travel plans, especially for business and education.

According to her, families who operate across multiple countries need a more reliable travel document to match their global lifestyle. This, she said, is one of the biggest reasons they pursue citizenship-by-investment and permanent residency pathways.

Business travel bottlenecks

Dr Kimemia highlighted the pressure executives face due to embassy delays and explained that a second passport helps reduce these bottlenecks

“Our clients are busy executives. Sometimes they have global meetings. And there are so many times they say, I have my passport at this embassy. I have my passport at this embassy. And I’m required to attend another meeting.”

“For example, you already have access to 147 countries. That means that basically all you need to do is have a booking in Milan, to China …”

“Knowing that, if I decide that three months in a year, I’m going to be living in Portugal, I really can do that. Just book your ticket,” she said.

For many Nigerians who frequently travel for work, she said, this level of mobility is not possible with a single Nigerian passport.

Where smart investors are putting their money

Chief Albert Austin, Chairman of The Premiere Advisory, disclosed that investors are increasingly turning to Dubai’s real estate sector, drawn by transparency, inclusiveness, and smooth business integration.

He stated that only 10% – 25% of Dubai’s real estate projects are currently developed, leaving significant room for growth. Compared to major cities like New York or London, property prices remain relatively lower while development is rapid, offering investors both capital gains and high-quality projects for the price.

“There’s still a lot of opportunity left to grow wealth,” he stated.

“Speaking about price, fast growth, the quality of the project you get for the price, is still relatively very cheap than these major cities,” he added

He explained that Dubai attracts investors not only for financial returns but also for strategic positioning in a market consistently ranked among the top five globally for returns.

Beyond financial benefits, Dubai offers a high quality of life, seamless business processes, and a regulatory environment that inspires confidence. Austin highlighted that the city allows investors to maintain family routines and personal convenience while managing global investments efficiently

Fast-track residency

Dr Kimemia said Canada’s Next Presidential route is now the fastest pathway for Nigerian healthcare professionals to obtain permanent residency. She explained that the initiative was introduced to address Canada’s ageing population, which averages 41 years compared to Nigeria’s 19, creating urgent workforce shortages in sectors such as nursing, medicine, radiology, and pharmacy.

“Actually, the name of the programme is Next Presidential. Which is the fastest programme to get residents to enter Canada,” she said.|

She highlighted that The Premiere works directly with Canadian immigration lawyers to support Nigerian applicants, with the first phase selecting 25 professionals for the fast-track route.

She noted that long-term benefits include career development, work opportunities, and access to lower tuition fees for permanent residents. For example, a University of Toronto permanent resident pays roughly $5,000 compared to $60,000 for an international student.

Describing the programme as “life-changing,” Dr Kimemia said it removes limitations for families and professionals by providing immediate access to education and work benefits.

The Premiere offers a full suite of global mobility and investment services, including citizenship‑by‑investment in Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts & Nevis, and Antigua & Barbuda; residency‑by‑investment in Portugal, the U.S., Cyprus, and Canada; as well as long‑term support through due diligence, legal advisory, and migration consulting.

They also, through strategic partnerships with developers in Dubai, Europe, USA, and Canada, offer clients access to high-value international real estate portfolio.

What you should know

The surge in citizenship‑by‑investment (CBI) programmes is part of a broader, increasingly competitive global landscape where governments market residency and citizenship to high-net-worth individuals

According to the 2025 CBI Index, Caribbean countries continue to dominate the global rankings, with St. Kitts & Nevis at the top, followed by Dominica and Grenada.

In the United States, President Donald Trump announced a new immigration program US “gold card” for $5 million. The plan would replace the EB‑5 visa, granting wealthy investors permanent resident status (a “green card plus”) and a clear path to U.S. citizenship, bypassing some of the job-creation requirements of EB-5

The UK Innovator Founder Visa is also a key option for applicants with a scalable business idea and sufficient capital to secure residence, build a company, and potentially apply for permanent residence later.