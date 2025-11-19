The Nigerian All-Share Index closed lower on Tuesday, 19th November, slipping by 340.50 points to settle at 144,646.01.

This marks a 0.23% decline from the previous day’s close of 144,969.30, with all FUGAZ banks ending the session in the red, reflecting the broader weakness in the market.

The downturn came despite a sharp jump in market activity, with trading volume soaring to 892 million shares, more than double the 381 million recorded the day before.

Market capitalization reflected the day’s weakness, easing to N92.0 trillion from N92.2 trillion across 20,225 deals.

NCR and CAVERTON led the gainers’ chart, up 9.85% and 9.71% respectively.

Meanwhile, UNIVINSURE and ABCTRANS sat atop the losers’ table, shedding 10.00% and 9.95%.

In terms of trading volume, ACCESSCORP and TANTALIZERS were the day’s most active stocks, dominating the session.

Market summary

Current ASI: 144,646.01

Previous ASI: 144,969.30

Day Change: -0.23%

Year-to-Date Performance: +40.53%

Volume Traded: 892 million shares

Market Cap: N92.00 trillion.

Top 5 gainers

NCR: Up 9.85% to N34.00

CAVERTON: Up 9.71% to N5.65

UACN: Up 8.33% to N68.30

MBENEFIT: Up 7.69% to N3.64

LINKASSURE: Up 7.57% to N1.99

Top 5 losers

UNIVINSURE: Down 10.00% to N1.17

ABCTRANS: Down 9.95% to N3.44

LIVINGTRUST: Down 9.92% to N3.36

CHELLARAM: Down 9.85% to N14.65

ROYALEX: Down 9.76% to N1.85

Trading volume

ACCESSCORP led the activity chart with 488.3 million shares, followed by TANTALIZER with 70.9 million shares.

JAPAULGOLD ranked third with 54 million shares, while ZENITHBANK and CONHALLPLC completed the top five with 34.5 million and 31.2 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

ACCESSCORP also dominated by transaction value, posting trades worth N10.5 billion.

ARADEL followed with N3.57 billion, while ZENITHBANK recorded N2.07billion in value traded.

GTCO posted N1.59billion, and NESTLE rounded out the top five with N1.33 billion.

SWOOTs & FUGAZ performance

Among the SWOOTs, ARADEL shed 0.85%, while on the flip side, INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES gained 1.26%.

Within the FUGAZ group, ZENITHBANK slipped 2.46%, UBA declined 2.31%, and ACCESSCORP fell 1.59%.

GTCO dropped 1.4%, and FIRSTHOLDCO eased by 0.5%.

Market outlook

The Nigerian All-Share Index remains under sustained bearish pressure, with the possibility of further downside if weak sentiment persists.

However, a rebound in mid- and large-cap stocks could help the index reclaim levels above 150,000 in the near term.