VFD Group successfully redeemed its N12.83 Billion Series 5 Commercial Paper on its maturity date, reinforcing strong liquidity and disciplined balance sheet management.

The redemption strengthens investor confidence amid market volatility and supports the ongoing N50 Billion Rights Issue scheduled to close on November 24, 2025.

Since launching its CP Programme in 2022, VFD has raised and redeemed N33.4 Billion across five flawless cycles, establishing itself as a reliable issuer in Nigeria’s fixed-income market.

VFD Group PLC (NGX: VFDGROUP), the fast-growing Principal Investment firm, today announced the successful, timely redemption of its N12.83 Billion Series 5 Commercial Paper (CP), issued under its N20 Billion Commercial Paper Programme.

The redemption was executed on its maturity date of November 14, 2025, demonstrating the Group’s unwavering commitment to market discipline.

More importantly, the prompt redemption of the commercial paper reinforces the strong liquidity and efficient balance sheet management of the Group.

The successful settlement, completed amidst ongoing domestic market volatility, is a decisive strategy to deleverage the balance sheet. By successfully retiring the N12.83 Billion commercial paper, VFD Group demonstrates its capacity to generate internal liquidity to meet all obligations as and when due.

This also underpins the strong credit rating and overall credibility of the Group. Notably, investors continued to demonstrate confidence in the strong fundamentals of VFD Group Plc, as reflected in the positive momentum of its ongoing N50 Billion Rights Issue (Five Billion Units of Ordinary Shares at the price of N10.00/Share), which is scheduled to close on November 24, 2025.

Notably, VFD has shown consistent credibility and commitment to the growth of the Nigerian debt market, since its debut commercial paper offer in July 2023 (The Series 1 Offer). The Group has raised and successfully redeemed a total of N33.4billion in commercial paper from the domestic market, highlighting the strong investors’ confidence in the Group, as a prime Issuer in the market.

This specific redemption now solidifies a track record of five consecutive, flawless cyclical maturity settlements since the CP Programme was launched in 2022. This history demonstrates VFD Group’s ability to successfully leverage short-term financing for operational utility, integrate the funding efficiently, and meet every obligation on time, establishing the firm as a reliable and predictable Issuer in the Nigerian fixed-income market.

Mr. Folajimi Adeleye Executive Director Finance & Investor Relations for VFD Group, stated: “The timely redemption of the Series 5 CP is non-negotiable proof of VFD Group’s robust liquidity and commitment to every stakeholder who entrusts us with capital. The redemption action, which achieved a tangible reduction in the Group’s short-term debt obligations, directly improves VFD’s funding structure. This performance contrasts sharply with prevailing fixed-income trends, positioning VFD as a premium issuer, capable of navigating current high-yield environments.”

Furthermore, this act of discipline provides assurance to our shareholders and new investors, considering the Rights Issue, underscoring VFD’s commitment to an efficient capital structure and reinforcing the firm’s resilience against the backdrop of prevailing market volatilities.

Conclusion and Forward Outlook

The successful redemption of the N12.83 Billion Commercial Paper underscores VFD Group’s strategic commitment to financial excellence and stability. This liquidity event ensures the Group is structurally prepared, financially sound, and technologically equipped to leverage the new capital from its Rights Issue.

This augmented capacity will accelerate strategic initiatives, including the expansion of the Bvndle Loyalty Platform and the successful execution of critical initiatives, securing VFD Group’s place as a seasoned, dominant player in the African investment ecosystem.

About VFD Group

VFD Group Plc (NGX: VFDGROUP) is a Principal Investment Firm that strategically unlocks value for investors across multiple sectors. We are dedicated to building Africa’s value chain of investment by actively aggregating and scaling high-growth businesses within five core sectors: Financial Services & FinTech, Capital Markets, Market Infrastructure, Real Estate & Hospitality, and Ecosystem Support Services.

Our geographical mandate is global. The Group strategically leverages its strong foundation in West Africa to drive expansion, with active operations now spanning Southern Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States. We are focused on generating consistent, risk-adjusted returns by applying disciplined investment strategies across diverse global economies.

In VFD, our investment decision is based on companies with exceptional management teams, compelling business models, and operate in industries that are within our domain of expertise; alignment with existing portfolio companies based on opportunities for synergies, ensuring that the businesses we invest in gain significant value over time, and then seeking out opportunities for profitable exits.