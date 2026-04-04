Industry leaders have overwhelmingly endorsed Godfrey Adejumoh’s newly unveiled book, Winning with Strategic Communications:

Essential Strategies for the Next Generation of Leaders, describing it as a timely and transformative contribution to the evolution of public relations practice in Nigeria and across Africa.

The book, launched at a well-attended event in Lagos, drew top communication professionals, corporate leaders, and stakeholders, many of whom commended both the depth of insight and the urgency of its message.

Leading the chorus of commendations, Israel Jaiye Opayemi, Managing Director and Chief Strategist of Chain Reactions Africa, said the publication comes at a critical turning point for the industry.

“First and foremost, this book would not have come at a better time than now,” he noted, pointing to an ongoing generational transition as many founding figures in the PR space approach retirement.

Opayemi described the book as a call to action for practitioners to deliberately document their experiences and contribute to a growing body of knowledge that will sustain the profession’s future.

Similarly, Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, Chairman, Board of the Nigeria Reputation Management Group (NRMG)/ immediate past President of the African Public Relations Association (APRA)/Founder, CMC Connect LLP, Chief Yomi Badejo-Okusanya (YBO), underscored the need for a clear distinction between strategy and tactics in communications practice.

While describing the book as a strong tactical expression, he noted that it aligns with a broader strategic ambition to position communication professionals at the heart of organisational decision-making.

He further stressed that practitioners must assert their relevance across critical business functions, including finance, human resources, sales, and marketing.

Badejo-Okusanya also emphasised the importance of sustained engagement with the book’s ideas, revealing plans to integrate it into structured learning within his organisation.

“I bought about 10 copies. We’re going to have sessions on it. He’s going to come and teach us,” he said, adding that real value lies in internalising knowledge and applying it in practice.

Adding to the commendations, Soromidayo George, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director at Nigeria Bottling Company,, praised Adejumoh’s professionalism and character, describing the book as impactful and widely relevant.

“This is a book everybody should read. It will make a significant difference in people’s lives,” she said.

In the same vein, Funmi Onajide, Chairperson of Brooks and Blake PR, highlighted the author’s commitment to continuous learning and excellence, noting that he remains a strong asset to the communications industry.

Also lending institutional support, Dr. Samuel Ayetutu, Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), described the book as a timely addition to the profession’s knowledge base.

In his remarks, Adejumoh made a compelling case for elevating the role of communications professionals from tactical support to strategic leadership.

“The communication professional must be present in rooms where decisions are taken,” he said. “We need to get to the point where when a company needs a new CEO, a communication professional is on top of the list.”

He emphasised that corporate communications is not merely about visibility but about influence, transformation, and measurable business impact.

“The business of corporate communications is about turning things around for the good of the business. Our job is not to raise shoulders, it is to influence,” he added.

Drawing from over 15 years of experience working with multinational organisations such as Diageo, Unilever, MTN, DHL, Accenture, and LG, Adejumoh positions the book as a practical playbook for navigating leadership, reputation management, and strategic influence in a complex business environment.

Beyond its immediate reception, stakeholders at the launch agreed that the book has ignited a critical conversation about the future of public relations, particularly the need to deepen strategic thinking, institutionalise knowledge sharing, and position practitioners as key drivers of business success and national development.