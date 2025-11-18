Nigeria’s startup ecosystem recorded a major increase in October 2025, with total disclosed funding rising to $93.4 million across eight deals, plus one undisclosed deal from entertainment-tech startup Nairabox.

This represents a sharp 130.6% jump compared to the $40.5 million raised in September, underscoring renewed investor confidence in Africa’s largest innovation hub.

The strong performance was largely anchored by Moniepoint’s $90 million venture round, complemented by smaller but strategic early- and growth-stage deals across fintech, clean energy, agriculture, logistics, and education sectors.

Moniepoint drives October’s uptick

Nigeria’s leading financial technology company, Moniepoint (formerly TeamApt), dominated the October funding chart after raising $90 million in a venture round backed by Visa, Development Partners International (DPI), LeapFrog Investments, Google for Startups Black Founders Fund, and Verod Capital Management.

The investment reinforces Moniepoint’s mission to deepen financial inclusion across Africa’s SME market while expanding its footprint in regional banking and payments infrastructure. The $90 million raise from Moniepoint accounted for over 96% of the total disclosed funding in Nigeria in the review month.

Rana Energy attracts green funding

Clean energy startup Rana Energy also drew notable investor interest during the month, securing a total of $3 million in hybrid financing — a mix of $500,000 equity and $2.5 million green debt.

The equity round saw participation from Techstars, EchoVC Eco, and angel investors, including Chinedu Azodoh and Tayo Bamiduro, co-founders of mobility firm MAX. The debt component was arranged by Optimum Global and backed by FSDH Asset Management, supporting Rana’s goal to scale its AI-powered clean energy and battery storage solutions for Nigerian businesses.

Early-stage startups gain momentum

October also saw a flurry of early-stage and accelerator-backed funding rounds, signalling a deepening pipeline of innovative startups gaining investor attention.

Startups such as Startbutton, Cubbes, Forti Foods, and Raba each raised $100,000 from Antler and Equitable Ventures, focusing on verticals like education, services, and agriculture.

These smaller deals highlight the continued rise of early-stage investments, a crucial trend for sustaining long-term ecosystem growth and nurturing Nigeria’s next wave of innovators.

Comparing September and October

In contrast, September 2025 recorded a more modest performance, with a total of $40.5 million raised across seven startups. The month was dominated by high-value rounds from established fintech and energy startups such as Kredete ($22 million Series A), Babban Gona ($7.5 million debt), and Mopo ($6.7 million debt), reflecting a narrower spread of funding across fewer players.

However, October’s surge was marked by a broader participation of emerging startups and a balanced mix of venture and debt financing. The significant uptick not only doubled September’s total but also reflected improved investor appetite for Nigerian tech, particularly in fintech and renewable energy.

Investor sentiment remains optimistic

The 130.6% month-on-month rise underscores renewed investor optimism in Nigeria’s digital economy, despite broader macroeconomic challenges.

Foreign venture capital firms continue to dominate large-ticket rounds, while local funds and accelerators are increasingly driving early-stage participation.

As 2025 draws to a close, analysts expect funding activity to remain upbeat, with several deals likely to be finalized before year-end. The momentum suggests that Nigeria’s tech ecosystem remains a critical engine for innovation and economic resilience across Africa.