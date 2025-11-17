HaierThermocool’s “1 Less Thing To Worry About” campaign highlights the brand’s commitment to reliability, energy efficiency, and customer peace of mind in the face of everyday challenges in Nigeria

Customers who buy from Haier Thermocool showrooms are rewarded with exciting gifts, reinforcing loyalty and trust in the brand’s durable and power-saving appliances

Real-life testimonials from Nigerian families showcase how products like the GenPAL Air Conditioner and freezers provide comfort and confidence even during power outages

In a world where everyday living can sometimes feel like a daily struggle, Nigerians are constantly finding ways to make life easier.

From stretching their budgets to keeping homes and small businesses running smoothly despite rising costs and power challenges, one thing remains essential- reliability.

That is exactly what Haier Thermocool, Nigeria’s trusted home appliance brand, is offering with its latest campaign, “1 Less Thing To Worry About.”

For more than 4 decades, Haier Thermocool has been part of Nigerian homes, building a strong reputation for durability, and energy efficiency. From refrigerators that preserve freshness with innovative 2 in 1 convertible technology even during power cuts to washing machines that make laundry day effortless, the brand has become a symbol of comfort and peace of mind.

Haier Thermocool is taking that promise even further by rewarding loyalty, deepening trust, and reaffirming its place as the dependable partner every household deserves as the year 2025 is winding down.

The “1 Less Thing To Worry About” Campaign is designed around a simple truth. Nigerians want appliances that not only work but keep working, saving time, energy, and stress. Beyond that, everyone enjoys being rewarded for their choices. Through this campaign, customers who purchase Haier Thermocool products from the brand’s showrooms will enjoy exciting gift rewards.

This campaign will also celebrate real Nigerian stories through heartfelt customer testimonials.

Haier Thermocool is spotlighting everyday people who have found comfort and confidence in their appliances. From the father who appreciates the GenPAL Air Conditioner’s 70 percent energy savings to the mother who trusts her freezer to stay frozen during blackouts, every story reflects the brand’s promise that owning a Haier Thermocool product truly gives you “1 Less Thing To Worry About”.

At its core, “1 Less Thing To Worry About” is more than just a campaign; it is a message of reassurance that even in uncertain times, some things can still be trusted to work exactly as they should.

Haier Thermocool continues to lead with that message, combining innovation, dependability, and human connection to give Nigerians not just great appliances but genuine peace of mind. Because when your home runs smoothly, you truly have “1 Less Thing To Worry About”. You can buy any of Haier Thermocool’s electricity-saving products by visiting www.thermocool.com.ng.