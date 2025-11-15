The Nigerian All-Share Index closed Friday, 14th November, on a positive note, adding 32.42 points to finish at 147,013.59.

This marks a 0.02% uptick from the previous day’s close of 146,981.20, reclaiming the 147,000 level.

Market activity strengthened noticeably, with trading volume surging to 4.8 billion shares, a sharp rise from 599 million shares recorded the day before.

Equity capitalization mirrored the upbeat sentiment, climbing to N93.5 trillion across 24,152 deals.

On the gainers’ chart, PRESTIGE and NCR topped the list, advancing by 9.84% and 9.64%, respectively.

Meanwhile, UNIONDICON and TRIPPLEG led the laggards, shedding 10.00% and 9.98%.

In terms of market volume, CORNERST (Cornerstone Insurance) dominated activity, trading 4.2 billion shares or 86% of the day’s total turnover.

Market summary Current ASI: 147,013.6

Previous ASI: 146,981.2

Day Change: -0.02%

Year-to-Date Performance: +42.83%

Volume Traded: 4.89 billion shares

Market Cap: N93.50 trillion. Top 5 gainers PRESTIGE: Up 9.84% to N1.34

NCR: Up 9.64% to N25.60

GUINEAINS: Up 9.57% to N1.26

ASOSAVINGS: Up 9.57% to N1.03

TIP: Up 8.81% to N10.99 Top 5 losers UNIONDICON: Down 10.00% to N6.30

TRIPPLEG: Down 9.98% to N4.42

ABCTRANS: Down 9.91% to N3.82

REGALINS: Down 9.60% to N1.13

SOVRENINS: Down 7.32% to N2.91

Trading volume

CORNEST led the activity chart with an impressive 4.2 billion shares, followed by ACCESSCORP, which traded 132.6 million shares.

STERLINGNG ranked third with 77.2 million shares, while FIDELITYBK and FCMB completed the top five with 63 million and 57.5 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of transaction value, CORNEST also dominated, recording trades worth N21.3 billion.

STANBIC followed with N4.3 billion, while ACCESSCORP posted deals totaling N3.03 billion.

ZENITHBANK traded N1.6 billion, and GTCO rounded out the top five with N1.53 billion in value traded.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Performance

Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira (SWOOTs) closed mixed.

BUACEMENT gained 3.7%, MTNN advanced 0.64%, ARADEL added 0.38%, and Nigerian Breweries inched up 0.07%.

On the downside, STANBIC declined by 4.55%.

Among the FUGAZ group, performance was largely negative.

GTCO fell 2.82%, UBA dropped 2.44%, and ZENITHBANK slipped 0.62%.

ACCESSCORP and FIRSTHOLDCO recorded zero price movement.

Market outlook

The Nigerian stock market remains on a corrective path after dipping to 141,000 on 11th November, as it continues to target a recovery above the 150,000 mark.

Sustained bullish movements in large- and mid-cap stocks that have recently retraced could help lift the index higher in the coming weeks.