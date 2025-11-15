The Nigerian All-Share Index closed Friday, 14th November, on a positive note, adding 32.42 points to finish at 147,013.59.
This marks a 0.02% uptick from the previous day’s close of 146,981.20, reclaiming the 147,000 level.
Market activity strengthened noticeably, with trading volume surging to 4.8 billion shares, a sharp rise from 599 million shares recorded the day before.
Equity capitalization mirrored the upbeat sentiment, climbing to N93.5 trillion across 24,152 deals.
- On the gainers’ chart, PRESTIGE and NCR topped the list, advancing by 9.84% and 9.64%, respectively.
- Meanwhile, UNIONDICON and TRIPPLEG led the laggards, shedding 10.00% and 9.98%.
In terms of market volume, CORNERST (Cornerstone Insurance) dominated activity, trading 4.2 billion shares or 86% of the day’s total turnover.
Market summary
- Current ASI: 147,013.6
- Previous ASI: 146,981.2
- Day Change: -0.02%
- Year-to-Date Performance: +42.83%
- Volume Traded: 4.89 billion shares
- Market Cap: N93.50 trillion.
Top 5 gainers
- PRESTIGE: Up 9.84% to N1.34
- NCR: Up 9.64% to N25.60
- GUINEAINS: Up 9.57% to N1.26
- ASOSAVINGS: Up 9.57% to N1.03
- TIP: Up 8.81% to N10.99
Top 5 losers
- UNIONDICON: Down 10.00% to N6.30
- TRIPPLEG: Down 9.98% to N4.42
- ABCTRANS: Down 9.91% to N3.82
- REGALINS: Down 9.60% to N1.13
- SOVRENINS: Down 7.32% to N2.91
Trading volume
- CORNEST led the activity chart with an impressive 4.2 billion shares, followed by ACCESSCORP, which traded 132.6 million shares.
- STERLINGNG ranked third with 77.2 million shares, while FIDELITYBK and FCMB completed the top five with 63 million and 57.5 million shares, respectively.
Trading value
- In terms of transaction value, CORNEST also dominated, recording trades worth N21.3 billion.
- STANBIC followed with N4.3 billion, while ACCESSCORP posted deals totaling N3.03 billion.
- ZENITHBANK traded N1.6 billion, and GTCO rounded out the top five with N1.53 billion in value traded.
SWOOT and FUGAZ Performance
Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira (SWOOTs) closed mixed.
- BUACEMENT gained 3.7%, MTNN advanced 0.64%, ARADEL added 0.38%, and Nigerian Breweries inched up 0.07%.
- On the downside, STANBIC declined by 4.55%.
Among the FUGAZ group, performance was largely negative.
- GTCO fell 2.82%, UBA dropped 2.44%, and ZENITHBANK slipped 0.62%.
ACCESSCORP and FIRSTHOLDCO recorded zero price movement.
Market outlook
The Nigerian stock market remains on a corrective path after dipping to 141,000 on 11th November, as it continues to target a recovery above the 150,000 mark.
Sustained bullish movements in large- and mid-cap stocks that have recently retraced could help lift the index higher in the coming weeks.
