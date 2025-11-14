Malaysia has introduced a new system aimed at reducing the bureaucratic hurdles faced by foreign professionals and their families who overstay their visas for short periods.

The initiative, known as the Overstay Management Program, allows holders of Employment Passes and Dependent Passes to pay standardized fines for overstays of up to 90 days, an option that replaces the previously lengthy and often complex enforcement process.

The move marks a significant shift in how Malaysia handles immigration lapses for expatriates, a group that plays a central role in the country’s technology, manufacturing, and services sectors.

Previously, individuals who remained in the country more than 30 days beyond the expiration of their pass were automatically referred for investigation under the Overstay Investigation Paper, or OIP, process. That system required formal interviews, company involvement, and, in many cases, extended delays.

What the new policy says

Under the new framework, the penalty structure is now clearly defined and considerably more predictable.

Overstays of one to 30 days carry a fine of 30 Malaysian ringgit($7.26)per day. Those who exceed their stay by 31 to 60 days face a flat penalty of 1,000 ringgit($241.96), while overstays of 61 to 90 days incur a 2,000-ringgit($483.91) fine.

By introducing these fixed amounts, immigration authorities say they hope to resolve cases more quickly and lessen the administrative burdens on both expatriates and government offices.

The rollout comes alongside another procedural adjustment: the fee for a Special Pass, an interim document that allows a foreign national to remain in Malaysia legally while awaiting a decision on a new pass or extension has been doubled from 100 to 200 ringgit($24.20-$48.39) per application. Officials say the increase reflects rising administrative costs and is intended to streamline the issuance process.

Still, the simplified approach applies only to a specific category of cases. Foreign nationals who have overstayed by more than 90 days, committed multiple violations, or already hold a Special Pass are excluded from the new system.

Individuals with prior immigration offenses will also continue to be referred to the Enforcement Division, where the investigation process remains more formal and requires in-person appearances.

What you should know

The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) has confirmed that the Overstay Management Program is already in effect. The Expatriate Services Division (ESD), which oversees work and dependent pass applications, has yet to release an official notice but is reportedly applying the same procedures in practice.

Immigration advisers and employers say the new program underscores the importance of early planning. Companies and foreign nationals are being urged to begin the renewal or extension process at least three months before a pass expires to avoid fines or more complicated interventions.

With the new policy, Malaysia appears to be signaling a more pragmatic approach to immigration compliance, one that acknowledges administrative delays while maintaining enforcement for more serious violations. For multinational firms and the expatriates they employ, the changes offer a clearer, more manageable path to resolving short-term overstays, even as officials continue to emphasize that prevention remains the most effective strategy.