Genus has launched a new range of solar inverters and lithium-ion battery systems in Nigeria, distributed bySimba Industries, offering faster charging and improved energy efficiency.

The systems are designed for high load capacity, quick recharge (3 to 4 hours), and long service life, making them ideal for Nigerian homes and businesses.

The partnership between Genus and Simba Industries aims to promote energy independence through reliable, cost-effective, and accessible power solutions.

Genus, one of Nigeria’s most respected names in power solutions, has introduced its latest range of high-performance solar inverters and lithium-ion battery systems, distributed in Nigeria by Simba Industries.

The introduction marks a major step forward in providing reliable, efficient, and future-ready energy solutions for Nigerian homes and businesses.

Built on years of engineering expertise, the new Genus range combines faster charging, longer battery life, and greater energy efficiency with a compact, modern design.

The new series achieves a full charge in just 3 to 4 hours, nearly three times faster than traditional alternatives, offering both performance and convenience for today’s power-conscious users.

Speaking on the introduction, Sandeep Sharma, spokesperson for Simba Industries, said:

“The new Genus range has been developed to meet the practical needs of Nigerian consumers – delivering dependable performance, durability, and energy savings. These systems are engineered for high load capacity, quick recharge times, and long service life, while also reducing overall operating costs. Together with Simba’s trusted service network, we’re providing a solution that delivers lasting value and reliability.”

The collaboration between Genus’s technology-driven innovation and Simba Industries’ service and distribution strength reinforces both companies’ shared goal of enabling energy independence through accessible, reliable, and cost-effective power solutions.

About Simba Industries

Simba Industries is a Simba Group company, one of Nigeria’s most respected business houses, with operations spanning mobility, power, ICT, and customer experience. The company has built a strong reputation for service, trust, and nationwide reach, representing leading global brands in Nigeria.

About Genus

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. is an Indian multinational known for its innovation and quality in the power solutions sector. Its portfolio includes inverters, batteries, and solar systems designed to meet the critical power needs of homes, offices, and industries worldwide.