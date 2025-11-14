Cambridge University, SEC Nigeria, and Busha have launched a six-week executive certificate programme to strengthen digital asset regulation and innovation across Africa.

The program combines academic excellence, regulatory insight, and industry expertise to equip leaders with practical knowledge on blockchain, stablecoins, and compliance.

With Nigeria’s growing crypto transaction volume, the initiative aims to build institutional capacity and foster responsible innovation in the digital economy.

As Africa’s digital assets landscape continues to evolve, a new executive programme, the Executive Certificate in Digital Assets Innovation, Industry, Regulation & Compliance (DAIIRC), has officially launched to equip industry leaders, policymakers, regulators, and compliance professionals with the knowledge and tools to navigate the fast-growing world of digital assets, stablecoins, and blockchain innovation.

Developed by Cambridge Enterprise, the programme is being delivered in collaboration with African partners Busha, a leading licensed digital asset exchange; A&D Forensics, a blockchain intelligence and compliance firm; and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Nigeria, which will participate as a regulatory partner providing policy insight and practical guidance.

The six-week online programme provides participants with a comprehensive understanding of blockchain fundamentals, cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), and the evolving regulatory landscape.

With modules such as Stablecoins and Central Bank Digital Currencies, as well as Regulation, Supervision, and Compliance for Virtual Assets, the programme is designed to strengthen Africa’s capacity to innovate responsibly and foster a safer, more inclusive digital economy.

Participants will benefit from Cambridge University’s global academic excellence, the SEC’s regulatory insights, Busha’s practical industry experience, alongside contributions from leading partners such as A&D Forensics, Tether and Chainalysis.

“At Cambridge, we believe that meaningful education happens when academic insight meets real-world relevance. This programme brings together global research, policy frameworks, and market practice to support regulators and industry leaders navigating the complex world of digital assets. We are especially proud to be working with the SEC, Busha and A&D to contextualise this learning for the African financial ecosystem, and to contribute to the development of informed, capable leadership across the continent.”, Dr Dee Allen, Programme Director, said while commenting on the partnership.

The launch of the DAIIRC certificate programme comes at a critical time in Nigeria’s regulatory evolution, as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently formed a study group on stablecoins and digital assets to explore frameworks for adoption and oversight, signalling a shift toward proactive engagement with blockchain-based financial instruments.

“As Africa stands on the threshold of a digital economic transformation, the role of forward-thinking regulation becomes more critical than ever, said Dr Emomotimi Agama, Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission Nigeria (SEC Nigeria), while speaking on the partnership.

“At the SEC, we recognise that innovation must be met with deep understanding, structured oversight, and bold capacity-building. This partnership with Cambridge University, Busha and A&D Forensics to deliver a world-class executive programme reflects our commitment to equipping regulators, policymakers, and market leaders with the tools they need to engage with digital assets from a position of confidence, not caution. We are not just responding to change, we are helping to shape it for the stability, growth, and inclusion of our capital markets.”

Olaoluwa Samuel-Biyi, Co-founder and Director of Compliance, Busha, noted, “We are seeing increasing alignment between innovation and regulation in Nigeria. As the CBN explores stablecoin frameworks and the SEC deepens its engagement with the digital asset market, executive programmes like DAIIRC ensure that the right people, regulators and stakeholders, bankers, and fintech founders are equipped with the knowledge to make informed, forward-looking decisions.”

As a delivery partner, A&D Forensics brings practical expertise in blockchain forensics, anti-money laundering (AML), and compliance to the programme, ensuring participants gain a first-hand understanding of how to build transparent and secure digital asset systems. Senior Partner at A&D Forensics, Deji Owonibi said, “We are proud to partner with Cambridge Enterprise, the SEC and Busha on a programme that does not just talk about innovation but demonstrates how to apply it safely. Our contribution ensures participants gain real-world knowledge of blockchain analytics, fraud prevention, and compliance, skills that are critical for trust and accountability in the digital economy.”

With Nigeria witnessing over US$50 billion in cryptocurrency transaction volume between July 2023 and June 2024, as recently highlighted by the Director-General of the SEC, Dr Emomotimi Agama, digital assets are already playing a pivotal role in cross-border payments, remittances, and commerce. However, low technical capacity has slowed broader institutional adoption. By partnering with the SEC and leading industry players, the DAIIRC executive programme aims to equip participants by creating a shared language and evidence-based understanding between innovators and regulators.

The six-week online programme is delivered at a tuition cost of $1,500. Applications are now open to regulators, central bank officials, securities and market regulators, compliance professionals, fintech founders, and senior finance executives across Africa.

Learn more and apply at: www.daiirc.com. For enquiries, please contact admin@daiirc.com.