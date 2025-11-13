The Nigerian All-Share Index gained 1,577 points to close the trading day of November 13, 2025, in the green at 146,981.2, as heavyweight International Breweries, Nigerian Breweries, and FUGAZ stocks posted gains.

This marks a 1.08% increase compared to 145,404.0 in the previous session, making it the second consecutive green day after a 5.04% decline on November 11 wiped out N4.6 trillion in the Nigerian equities market.

Although trading volume on November 13 fell to 599 million shares from 806 million the prior day, market capitalization rose to N94.39 trillion, up from N93.45 trillion.

On the gainers’ chart, Custodian Investment and Linkage Assurance each surged 10%, leading the advancers.

On the flip side, Austinlaz and Union Dicon Salt lost 9.96% and 9.68%, respectively.

In terms of market activity, Wema Bank and UBA were the most actively traded stocks of the day.

Market summary

Current ASI: 146,981.2

Previous ASI: 145,404.0

Day Change: +1.08%

Year-to-Date Performance: +42.8%

Volume Traded: 599.7 million shares

Market Cap: N94.39 trillion.

Top 5 gainers

CUSTODIAN: Up 10.00% to N38.50

LINKASSURE: Up 10.00% to N1.76

OANDO: Up 9.97% to N43.55

NAHCO: Up 9.96% to N106.55

LEGENDINT: Up 9.96% to N5.74

Top 5 losers

AUSTINLAZ: Down 9.96% to N2.35

UNIONDICON: Down 9.68% to N7.00

STERLINGNG: Down 5.81% to N7.30

NGXGROUP: Down 5.31% to N52.60

GUINNESS: Down 5.14% to N166.00

Trading volume

Wema Bank led the activity chart with 98.4 million shares, followed by UBA with 52.9 million shares.

AccessCorp ranked third with 50.8 million shares, while Fidelity Bank and Zenith Bank completed the top five with 41.1 million and 40.7 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of transaction value, Zenith Bank dominated with trades worth N2.6 billion.

Stanbic followed with N2.5 billion, while UBA recorded N2.2 billion in deals.

Dangcem posted N1.96 billion, and Wema Bank rounded out the top five with N1.94 billion in value traded.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira (SWOOTs) closed in the green, with International Breweries surging 9.63%, Nigerian Breweries up 5.98%, and Stanbic gaining 4.76%.

On the flip side, Lafarge dipped 0.7%.

Among the FUGAZ group, performance was similarly strong: Zenith Bank rose 8.42%, UBA gained 6.91%, Access Holdings climbed 4.55%, and GTCO added 3.15%.

First HoldCo was the only FUGAZ stock in the red, down 0.48%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index appears to be capitalizing on the November 11 pullback, which drove the index to the 141,000 zone.

Further gains in large and mid-cap stocks could lift the index back to the 150,000 mark in the coming sessions.