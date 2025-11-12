Nigeria’s capital market is home to a powerful class of companies known as the SWOOTs, which refers to companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) whose market capitalisation has exceeded N1 trillion.

These companies’ stocks dominate the market in terms of size, influence, and often investor attention.

Nairametrics reports that by Q3 2025, nine out of 22 SWOOTs had recorded impressive year-to-date gains of more than 20 % while 16 advanced between 15% and 20%, highlighting their resilience in the face of inflationary pressures and foreign exchange volatility.

Behind these companies’ compliance strategy, merger negotiation, and regulatory filing is a Chief Legal Officer (CLO) ensuring that corporate growth aligns with both law and ethics. In Nigeria’s increasingly complex business environment, where policy shifts and regulatory scrutiny are frequent, these legal executives are critical to corporate success.

These Chief Legal Officers oversee the legal and governance strategies of the top ten SWOOTs companies, which together have a combined market capitalization of N64.96 trillion.

Their role now blends governance, risk management, and strategy, areas that determine not only a company’s reputation but also its market valuation. They are positioned at the intersection of law and finance, managing high-stakes issues ranging from compliance audits and shareholder litigation to cross-border contracts and sustainability disclosures.

The ranking is based on SWOOTs list as of October 2025, month-end. The Chief Legal Officers are ranked according to the market cap of their respective companies.

Here are the Chief Legal Officers of Nigeria’s top 10 SWOOTs

Michael Osilama Otu serves as the Company Secretary and Chief Legal Adviser of Zenith Bank Plc, one of Nigeria’s largest financial institutions with a market capitalization of N2.59 trillion. He has been with the bank since 1997 and assumed his current role in 2002, where he oversees the bank’s corporate governance framework and legal operations across its subsidiaries. Otu graduated with Second Class Honours (Upper Division) in Law from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, in 1992 and was called to the Nigerian Bar the following year. He later obtained a Master’s degree in Law (LL.M) from the University of Lagos in 1996. His legal and banking career began in 1993 at Crystal Bank of Africa Limited, now UBA Plc, as a Legal Officer. He later served as Deputy Head of Chambers and General Counsel at Vincent Omegba & Co., a law firm based in Lagos, before joining Zenith Bank. Otu is also an active member of several professional bodies, including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Nigerian Society of International Law, and the International Bar Association. He is also an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (HCIB) and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (FCIArb). He contributes to capacity building in the financial sector as a Resource Person for both the Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC) and the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), reinforcing his reputation as one of the most experienced legal minds in Nigeria’s banking industry.