As we enter the harmattan, Nigeria’s heat isn’t letting up.

And with power supply still far from reliable, more people are turning to energy-efficient air conditioners to stay cool without breaking the bank.

From homes to offices and even roadside shops, the demand for affordable yet durable cooling units has never been higher.

In this race to beat the heat, Chinese brands have taken center stage. Names like Midea, Hisense, Gree, TCL, Chigo, and Kenstar have become go-to options for many Nigerians, thanks to their balance of price, performance, and after-sales support.

To find out which models are winning hearts (and wallets), Nairametrics spoke with electronics dealers and retailers across Abuja. Here’s a look at some of the most popular Chinese-made air conditioners in Nigeria — ranked by price and availability.

TCL air conditioners are produced by TCL, a leading global electronics and technology brand known for its innovation in display panels, televisions, home comfort systems, and mobile devices. Founded in 1981, the company operates manufacturing and R&D centers worldwide and provides products and services in over 160 countries. In Nigeria, SIMS Nigeria Limited serves as the official representative and primary distributor of TCL air conditioners, ensuring nationwide availability and after-sales support. The products are also available through other reputable retailers such as Electromart Nigeria and Jamara Home Store, offering consumers a variety of purchasing options across the country. What distributors and retailers say: According to some retailers, customers prefer TCL air conditioners because of their fast cooling, digital displays, and eco-friendly refrigerants. They noted that TCL’s inverter series appeals to tech-savvy consumers who value energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. However, some users feel that TCL air conditioners are overpriced compared to their performance. Also, some say the smart control feature (for Wi-Fi-enabled models) often disconnects, frustrating tech-savvy users. Cost: Popular variants of the product include: TCL VoxIN Air Conditioner, TCL 200Pa High Static Ducted System, TCL BreezeIN2.0 Air Conditioner, TCL FreshIN 3.0, TCL UNITARY Series Ceiling & Floor, TCL UNITARY Series Console, among others. These products sell for between N516,000 and N1,900,000 per unit.