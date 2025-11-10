The Nigerian All-Share Index closed in the red on November 10, falling by 742.91 points to settle at 148,781.90.

This marks a 0.5% decline from Friday’s close of 149,519.6, as the index slipped below the 149,000 level.

Trading activity was weaker, with a total volume of 364 million shares exchanged, down from 527 million in the previous session.

Market capitalization also declined to N94.5 trillion across 32,564 deals, compared to N94.9 trillion in the prior session.

On the gainers’ chart, ASO SAVINGS and DEAP CAPITAL topped the list, rising by 10.00% and 9.83%, respectively. Conversely, LINK ASSURANCE and RT BRISCOE each fell by 10.00%, leading the losers’ table.

In terms of volume, ACCESSCORP and ZENITH BANK were the most actively traded stocks.

Market summary

Current ASI: 148,781.90

Previous ASI: 149,519.6

Day Change: -0.50%

Year-to-Date Performance: +44.55%

Volume Traded: 364 million shares

Market Cap: N94.53 trillion

Top 5 gainers

ASOSAVINGS: Up 10.00% to N0.99

DEAPCAP: Up 9.83% to N1.90

CORNEST: Up 8.70% to N6.00

NEIMETH: Up 8.65% to N5.65

JAPAULGOLD: Up 6.70% to N2.23

Top 5 losers

LINKASSURE: Down 10.00% to N1.62

RTBRISCOE: Down 10.00% to N3.06

NAHCO: Down 9.95% to N95.00

MBENEFIT: Down 9.89% to N3.37

AIICO: Down 9.89% to N3.37

Trading volume

AccessCorp led the activity chart with 22.8 million shares, followed by Zenith Bank with 21.9 million shares.

Chams ranked third with 17.8 million shares, while Aso Savings and AIICO completed the top five with 14.7 million and 14 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of transaction value, Dangote Cement dominated with trades worth N2.15 billion.

Zenith Bank followed with N1.3 billion, while WAPCO recorded deals totaling N1.02 billion.

Aradel posted N644 million, and GTCO rounded out the top five with N519.9 million in value traded.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira (SWOOTs) closed bearish, as International Breweries declined 8.33% and Nigerian Breweries shed 2.69%.

Among the FUGAZ group, performance was similarly weak, with UBA down 4.88%, AccessCorp dropping 0.91%, Zenith Bank losing 0.67%, and GTCO falling 0.59%. FirstHold closed flat.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index remains in a strong retracement phase, which could deepen if selling pressure persists, potentially testing the 145,000 level.

However, with investors digesting solid Q3 corporate results, sentiment toward large-cap stocks may soon improve, possibly sparking a renewed bullish momentum.