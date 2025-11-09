When the Lord Mayor of the City of London rides through the streets each November in a magnificent gilded coach, it is far more than pageantry; it is a timeless symbol of heritage, continuity, and the power of preservation.

The Lord Mayor’s State Coach, resplendent in gold leaf and intricate craftsmanship, has been in use since 1757, that’s over 260 years of history, tradition, and meticulous care.

Every year, as the coach glides through the City for the Lord Mayor’s Show, millions around the world marvel at how a centuries-old artifact remains functional, elegant, and relevant in the modern age.

Behind that brilliance lies a powerful message, one that Nigeria and other developing nations can learn from: the value of maintenance, continuity, and respect for legacy and traditions.

A Journey Through Time: The Story of the Lord Mayor’s Coach

Commissioned in 1757 during the reign of King George II, the Lord Mayor’s State Coach was built by Joseph Berry, a London coachmaker.

Designed in the extravagant Rococo style, it features gilded carvings, allegorical paintings, and intricate detailing that celebrate prosperity, justice, and the power of civic leadership.

The coach has survived wars, industrial revolutions, and political transformations. Yet, through it all, it has been carefully maintained, restored, and preserved, not discarded, not forgotten. It is a living testimony to London’s respect for continuity and the careful management of historical assets.

Every year, before the Lord Mayor’s Show, experts and conservators inspect the coach, repair worn areas, and polish its gold leaf — not as a nostalgic exercise, but as a commitment to preserving a national symbol of governance and civic pride.

The Nigerian Contrast: When We Forget to Maintain What We Build

Nigeria, rich in talent, culture, and creativity, has no shortage of grand ideas or monumental projects, both public and private.

From independence in 1960 to the oil boom of the 1970s, the country has witnessed the birth of impressive infrastructure and public initiatives. But unlike the Lord Mayor’s Coach, too many of our creations fade quickly into disrepair.

Old stadiums crumble. Libraries once buzzing with life are abandoned. Roads and bridges that were once state-of-the-art fall into potholes. Public buildings lose their shine before they reach maturity.

The problem isn’t always corruption — sometimes, it’s simply a lack of culture around maintenance, continuity, institutional pride, and stewardship.

In Nigeria, we have mastered the art of launching projects but not the discipline of sustaining them. Governments change and policies are discarded. Institutions begin anew, forgetting what came before.

It is a cycle of reinvention without reflection — a habit that erodes progress and wastes resources.

Rejecting the Fetish of Waste and Neglect

There is another cultural contrast worth exploring. Too often, Nigerians ascribe mystical or “fetish” interpretations to things both old and new, where religious and socio-cultural leaders view ancient relics, buildings, or artifacts as diabolical or “juju-laden.”

In doing so, we discard what should be preserved because of superstition.

The British saw symbolism, not sorcery, in their heritage. The gilded coach, decorated with angels, lions, and allegorical figures, is celebrated, not feared.

It represents continuity and community, not curse or chaos.

If Nigeria is to build a modern society rooted in pride and progress, we must shift from superstition to stewardship, to see our heritage not as haunted, but as honourable.

The Deeper Lesson: Continuity is Culture, Not Coincidence

The Lord Mayor’s State Coach has survived nearly three centuries not because of unlimited money, but because of a cultural mindset, one that values preservation over replacement, and stewardship over self-interest.

The City of London treats its institutions like living legacies. The role of the Lord Mayor has evolved over 800 years, yet its traditions endure because each generation sees itself as a custodian, not a consumer.

They understand that what they inherit, they must maintain, protect, and pass on.

Imagine if Nigeria applied this same philosophy — in governance, infrastructure, education, and even leadership transitions. Imagine if every new administration sought to improve what came before, not erase it.

Imagine if our national monuments, institutions, and public values were treated as treasures, not burdens.

Continuity is not stagnation. It is the foundation upon which nations build lasting prosperity.

A Golden Coach, A Golden Mindset

The Lord Mayor’s Coach is not merely an antique, it is a mirror reflecting the British commitment to heritage, responsibility, and foresight.

Every brush of polish and every careful restoration represents a choice to protect what matters.

Nigeria’s lesson here is profound: it’s not what we build that defines us, but what we preserve.

The greatness of a nation is measured not by the number of new projects it launches, but by how well it sustains, maintains, and improves upon them over time.

If we can adopt that mindset — from the smallest community initiative to the grandest national vision — then our bridges, roads, schools, monuments, and even democratic values will stand the test of time.

Conclusion: From Gold to Governance Continuity

The gold on the Lord Mayor’s Coach shines not because it’s new, but because generations have cared enough to make it gleam again and again — one generation at a time.

It is ready for the First Lady Mayor’s Show, ushering in the 697th Lord Mayor of the City of London.

Nigeria can do the same, in our governance, our infrastructure, our leadership, and our national spirit.

Nigeria’s greatness will not come merely from new projects or slogans, but from our ability to sustain, maintain, and preserve.

We must learn to treat our institutions as heirlooms, not handouts; our public assets as legacies, not loot.

For when a people master the art of continuity, maintenance, and stewardship, they unlock the real value and wealth of nations, sustainability.

True progress is not in how much we build, but in how much we care for what we already have.

And perhaps, someday, our children too will ride, not in a coach of gold, but in a nation that has learned the priceless value of continuity.

You can watch the Lady Mayor’s Show here: BBC Programme

To read more about the Lord Mayor’s Show: lordmayorsshow.london/history

About the Author

Abel Aboh is a UK-based Data and AI Leader and governance board member of The Data Lab Scotland.

He serves on the Nominations and Technology Law and Practice Committees of the Law Society of Scotland. Abel works in the heart of the City of London, is a member of the Broad Street Ward Club (one of the 25 wards of the City of London), and supports the causes of the Worshipful Company of Information Technologists (WCIT), a livery company.

He has over two decades of experience in data management, technology, human resources, and governance.

A proud Nigerian from the Niger Delta (Delta and Bayelsa States), Abel is passionate about inclusive leadership, data, AI, education, finance, technology, trade, and empowering the next generation of African innovators and change-makers.