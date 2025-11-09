The Nigerian Exchange closed the week ended November 7th, 2025, deeply in the red as the All-Share Index (ASI) shed 4,601.65 points to settle at 149,524.81 points.

This marks a 2.99% decline from 154,126.46 points recorded in the previous week, despite solid performances by stocks such as NCR (Nigeria) Plc and Eunisell Interlinked Plc.

Trading activity also weakened, with investors exchanging a total of 3.57 billion shares worth N107.01 billion in 146,429 deals, lower than the 7.47 billion shares valued at N145.42 billion traded the week before.

The market capitalization similarly fell to N94.99 trillion, down from N97.8 trillion in the previous week, mirroring the overall market downturn.

In terms of market breadth, 20 equities recorded price gains, lower than 29 in the preceding week, while 75 equities declined compared to 70 previously. 51 equities remained unchanged.

Market overview

The Nigerian stock market wrapped every single day in the week ended 7th November 2025 in the red.

The All-Share Index started the week with a 0.25% loss, but the decline deepened on Tuesday and intensified on Wednesday, when the market shed 1,816.2 points, representing a 1.19% drop.

Although Thursday and Friday also closed negatively, the losses were milder.

However, prices slipped below the 150,000-point threshold on Friday, reflecting sustained selling pressure throughout the week.

Key highlights

The NGX Premium Index declined by 3.76% as ACCESSCORP fell 10.02%, MTN 8.29%, LAFARGE 6.43%, ZENITH BANK 4.76%, and UBA 0.12%.

NGX 30 Index fell by 3.00%, while the NGX Main Board Index declined by 2.56%.

Sectoral performance

Every sector closed in the red, led by the NGX Insurance Index, which recorded the steepest decline of 7.56%. The drop was driven by losses in SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE Plc (-28.21%) and INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE (-17.01%).

NGX Oil and Gas Index followed, down 4.80%, with OANDO shedding 16.75% and Eternal down 1.39%.

The NGX Banking Index declined by 3.85% as ACCESSCORP fell 10%, ZENITH BANK 4.76%, and other banks, including ECOBANK, FCMB, FIDELITY, GTCO, WEMA BANK, and UBA, recorded losses below 4%.

NGX Consumer Goods Index was down 2.54%, while the NGX Industrial Goods Index slipped 1.09%.

Top gainers

Leading the pack was NCR (NIGERIA) PLC, which soared 20.94% week-to-date, marking a standout performance and closing at N19.35. EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC followed closely with a 20.17% gain, ending the week at N70.90.

Other major gainers included:

Union Dicon Salt Plc: up 9.93% to N7.75

Honeywell Flour Mill Plc: up 9.50% to N21.90

UPDC Plc: up 6.81% to N6.59

Livestock Feeds Plc: up 5.71% to N7.40

eTranzact International Plc: up 4.33% to N13.25

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc: up 3.50% to N4.14

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc: up 2.86% to N7.20

Okomu Oil Palm Plc: up 2.78% to N1,110.00

Top losers

On the flip side, SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC led the laggards, shedding 28.21% week-to-date at N2.80. C&I LEASING PLC followed with a 20.16% decline, ending the week at N5.03.

Other notable decliners were:

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc: down 18.99% to N80.60

Berger Paints Plc: down 17.41% to N35.10

International Energy Insurance Plc: down 17.01% to N2.44

Oando Plc: down 16.75% to N40.00

Tantalizers Plc: down 16.67% to N2.00

The Initiates Plc: down 16.02% to N10.75

Champion Breweries Plc: down 13.33% to N13.00

ASO Savings and Loans Plc: down 12.62% to N0.90

Corporate actions overview

The week was marked by several key corporate disclosures and sector-wide developments:

Aso Savings and Loans Plc and Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc released their Q3 2025 financial statements.

Ellah Lakes Plc secured SEC approval for its N235 billion public offer.

ABC Transport Plc published its financial results for the three-month period ended September 2025.

Airtel Africa Plc declared an interim dividend.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index is currently in a retracement phase, which could extend further if declines in large-cap stocks persist.

However, if the downward pressure eases, particularly as investors begin to respond to strong Q3 earnings releases, market sentiment is likely to improve in the near term.