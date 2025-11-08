The US has introduced a major policy change, now reviewing visa applicants’ health alongside their financial capacity to determine if they can cover medical expenses without relying on state-funded medical services while in the U.S.

The Trump administration’s new directive instructs embassies and consulates to place greater weight on both medical history and financial capacity when evaluating visa applications.

Health screenings have always been part of U.S. visa applications, but under the new rule, consular officers are allowed to dig deeper into applicants’ medical conditions.

Officers will now review whether certain chronic illnesses, including diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, cancer, or mental health issues, could increase an applicant’s likelihood of depending on public healthcare.

In addition, visa officers will examine the applicant’s ability to pay for medical treatment, including long-term care, without government assistance.

Dependents, including children and elderly family members, are also evaluated to determine whether their healthcare needs could affect the sponsor’s income or employment stability.

Officials said the directive is designed to ensure that applicants entering the country are financially capable of supporting themselves and their families.

Stricter rules for students and temporary workers

The directive introduces tighter regulations for international students, exchange visitors, and media representatives, ending the long-standing flexibility of the “duration of status” system.

Under the new proposal, such applicants will be allowed to remain in the U.S. only for the length of their study or exchange program, up to four years, unless they secure an extension through the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

While the U.S. tightens entry rules, China has taken steps to simplify its visa procedures to encourage tourism and business travel. In a recent update, the Chinese government extended its visa-free travel policy until December 2026, adding more eligible countries to the list. It also introduced a Digital Arrival Card, allowing travellers to submit entry details online before arrival.

Analysts say this contrast in policy highlights two different approaches to global mobility—China is easing travel to boost post-pandemic recovery, while the U.S. continues to tighten its vetting process for health and security reasons.

What you should know

Last month, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced a new $1,000 Immigration Parole Fee for individuals granted parole into the country, effective October 16, 2025. The fee will be adjusted annually for inflation.

Under the new rule, applicants must pay the fee after approval, not when submitting Form I-131. USCIS will send a payment notice with instructions once parole is granted, and failure to pay will prevent parole from being issued. Exceptions to the fee will be detailed in a forthcoming Federal Register notice.