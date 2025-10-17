The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced a new $1,000 Immigration Parole Fee that will apply to certain individuals granted parole into the country.

According to a statement by the agency, the rule was introduced under the H.R. 1 Reconciliation Bill and will take effect from October 16, 2025, with future fee adjustments tied to inflation.

“The fee is $1,000 for FY 2025 and is subject to annual adjustments for inflation. You must pay this fee when you are paroled into the United States, unless you qualify for an exception,” they stated.

What is immigration parole?

Parole allows noncitizens to enter or remain in the U.S. temporarily for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit, even when they do not have a visa.

Under the new rule, most people entering or re-entering the U.S. under parole must make the immigration parole fee payment. This means that if USCIS grants you permission to enter, extend your stay, or renew your parole, you must pay the new $1,000 fee before approval.

The policy applies to individuals physically present in the U.S. who are granted parole or re-parole on or after October 16, 2025.

However, USCIS explained that there will be exceptions, which will be detailed in a forthcoming Federal Register notice published by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

While the agency has not yet released the full list of exemptions, it confirmed that the upcoming notice will specify the categories and conditions for exemption.

When and how to pay

USCIS clarified that applicants should not pay the fee when submitting their application (Form I-131). Instead, the agency will review each request first.

If approved under the new rule, USCIS will then send a payment notice with instructions and a deadline.

“Do not pay the immigration parole fee when you submit Form I-131, Application for Travel Documents, Parole Documents, and Arrival/Departure Records. The immigration parole fee will be collected when you are paroled into the United States,” they said

Skipping or missing the immigration parole fee automatically stops USCIS from granting parole.

Why this matters

The new parole fee marks a significant shift in U.S. immigration policy, creating an additional cost for individuals entering under humanitarian or public benefit programs.

Although $1,000 may appear modest compared to other immigration expenses, it could impose financial strain on asylum seekers, refugees, and vulnerable applicants who often rely on parole for urgent entry into the United States.

In July 2025, Nairametrics reported that the U.S. introduced several new immigration fees under the H.R. 1 legislation, affecting asylum applicants, work permit (EAD) holders, special juvenile immigrants, and those applying for Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

The changes include a $100 filing fee for new asylum applications (Form I-589) and a separate $100 annual asylum fee for each year an application remains pending.

Work permit costs have also increased. The fee for a new Employment Authorization Document (EAD) is now $550, while renewals or extensions cost $275. For individuals applying for re-parole, the EAD fee has been set at $275.

Other changes include a $250 filing fee for Special Immigrant Juvenile Status (SIJ) under Form I-360 and a sharp rise in the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) registration fee from $50 to $500.