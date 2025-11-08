RMB Nigeria Asset Management hosted its first client engagement to address how Nigeria’s new tax reforms are reshaping investment strategies.

Mr. TaiwoOyedeleemphasized reforms aimed at simplifying Nigeria’s tax system, boosting competitiveness, and encouraging long-term investment.

The event featured expert panel discussions on tax-efficient investment structures and strategies, reinforcing RMB’s role as a trusted advisor in a changing fiscal landscape.

RMB Nigeria Asset Management, a wealth and asset management subsidiary of the FirstRand Group, hosted its maiden client engagement in Lagos to explore the implications of Nigeria’s new tax reforms and how they are redefining the nation’s investment landscape. The theme of the event was “Navigating Opportunity: How Nigeria’s New Tax Bill Reshapes Investment Strategy.”

The exclusive session brought together High Network Individuals, Ultra High Network Individuals, Family Offices, policymakers, and financial professionals to deliberate and share insights on this critical issue.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, emphasised that the tax reforms aim to harmonise Nigeria’s complex tax structure, make Nigeria an attractive hub for digital nomads and business outsourcing, encourage formalisation of informal business by reducing the tax burden, increase the efficiency of tax collection, and promote a more transparent, fair, and competitive economic environment.

According to Mr. Oyedele, “The reforms are creating the foundation for sustainable growth, a simpler tax system and encourage longer term investment. The goal is to make Nigeria one of the most competitive economies in Africa for investors.”

He further highlighted ongoing initiatives aimed at addressing the business risk, arbitrage and regressive nature of the Capital Gains Tax (CGT), but rather align it to the income tax of the payer and applicable on net position instead of charge on gain earned. On tax harmonization, he mentioned there are three Legislative proposals which have passed second reading, to limit the number of taxes to a single digit for businesses and individuals.

In her welcome remarks, Kike Mesubi, Managing Director of RMB Nigeria Asset Management, said the session marks the beginning of a deeper engagement between RMB Nigeria Asset Management and its clients.

“At RMB Nigeria Asset Management, we see this not just as an event, but as a journey, one where we work with our clients and partners to make sense of change and identify new opportunities,” Kike said. “Our mission is to empower investors with clarity, insight, and strategy to thrive in a dynamic fiscal environment.”

She also reaffirmed RMB Nigeria Asset Management’s strong growth trajectory and reputation for governance excellence, innovation, and trusted stewardship. The company recently earned the “Fastest Growing Asset Manager of the Year (2025)” award from BusinessDay’s Banks and Financial Institutions Awards and received an A- investment manager rating from Agusto & Co., underscoring its strong institutional framework and disciplined risk management.

The session featured a robust panel discussion moderated by Oluyomi Mayomi Akinola with industry experts including Opeyemi Oduwole, Femi Wright, and Lolade Ososami sharing valuable insight. The panel explored effective business structures, from limited liability and holding structures to tax residency considerations, as well as strategies for consolidating portfolios, understanding blended tax rates and optimising overall efficiency.

The event reinforces RMB Nigeria Asset Management’s role as a trusted thought leader and a partner of choice for investors seeking insight-driven strategies. Backed by the FirstRand Group, RMB Nigeria Asset Management leverages global expertise and local intelligence to deliver competitive, risk-adjusted returns while adhering to international best practices.

“As the tax landscape evolves, informed investing becomes even more critical,” Kike concluded. “Together, we can navigate uncertainty, harness opportunity, and create value for the long term.”

