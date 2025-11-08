SyncAllhas officially launched as Africa’s first end-to-end music licensing marketplace, connecting global media buyers with African music creators through a secure quotation request model that simplifies rights clearance and licensing.

SyncAllhas officially launched as Africa’s first end-to-end music licensing marketplace, connecting global media buyers with African music creators through a secure quotation request model that simplifies rights clearance and licensing. The platform enriches song-level metadata with cultural context, making African music easier to discover, license, and monetize globally, while protecting creators’ rights and ensuring fair compensation.

Backed by DMCE and Nubian Commerce Group, SyncAll aims to aggregate 25% of African music metadata and secure over 700 licensing deals within three years, positioning Africa’s creative industry for sustainable digital growth.

SyncAll, after winning an award as second runner-up for the Most Innovative Product at the reputable AfCFTA Hackathon, 2025, has now announced the official launch of the continent’s end-to-end music licensing marketplace, designed to bridge the gap between global media buyers and African music creators.

SyncAll is a metadata enrichment, music licensing, and rights clearance platform designed to build the foundation for Africa’s intangible assets economy. The platform goes beyond rights owners’ data to provide more structured song-level data, which clarifies cultural context to make African music easier to discover, license, and monetize worldwide.

SyncAll via a “quotation request model” provides a streamlined, secure environment where creators can directly license their works to diverse users for various types of music use projects, including movies, television, video games, commercials, and VR/AR experiences, eliminating fraud, advancing music discovery and enriching rights holders.

“The soul of Africa echoes in its music, yet for too long, a lack of infrastructure has led to a cultural erosion of our audio assets and restricted our music from being fully discovered on the global stage.

Through our IP firm, Digital Music Commerce and Exchange Limited (DMCE), we have facilitated and supervised the clearance of over 250 songs for various sync purposes and distributed over $2,000,000 in royalties while solving countless licensing issues behind the scenes,” said Ezekiel Olayinka, CEO of SyncAll. “Now, with SyncAll, we are digitalizing this process to be efficient, transparent, and global. From metadata curation to sync licensing, cultural context to specific royalties collection in appointed territories, we’re making sure African music isn’t just heard, but recognized, credited, and paid for”.

“We have invested in tackling this head-on with a clear vision: within the first three years, to invest in enrichment, aggregate 25% of African music metadata, and engage market-wide stakeholders and secure over 700+ licensing deals within Africa and across the globe.” said Opeyemi Iredumare, Chairman, Nubian Commerce Group. Iredumare further discussed that SyncAll will enable music clearances in five simple steps, streamlining the process and opening the door to the $10 billion global music synchronization market by 2030. By building this foundation of comprehensive metadata enrichment, SyncAll intends to be the crucial shield that preserves, promotes and provides a unified digital marketplace for Africa’s infinite cultural heritage.

Through its proprietary metadata system and licensing dashboard, SyncAll provides:

Comprehensive cultural metadata enrichment that ensures accurate song documentation

Simplified rights licensing that connects African creators directly with global buyers, and

Rights management that protects creators’ ownership and ensures they are adequately credited and compensated for their work..

SyncAll’s vision goes beyond technology; it’s about preserving African culture, enabling fair intellectual property trade, and rewriting how African music is valued and discovered globally.

By organizing Africa’s vast music data, SyncAll is positioning the continent’s creative industry for sustainable digital growth.

NOTE:

Digital Music Commerce and Exchange (DMCE) is a music and audio-focused intellectual property registry in West Africa, dedicated to developing cutting-edge digital solutions that empower African creators and businesses. DMCE is dedicated to fostering sustainable growth within Africa’s digital economy, with a strong emphasis on both innovation and the preservation of culture.(More on DMCE. www.digitalmusicce.com) Nubian Commerce Group is a company connecting Africa’s indigenous assets with modern solutions. We drive commercial value and growth across the continent’s most essential sectors: Agriculture, Creative Industries, Mining, Food & Health, and Technology. (More on Nubian Commerce Group. www.nubiancommerce.com) Opeyemi Iredumare is an Ex-Boomplay and Ex-MTN/Ayoba Music Executive who, with his legal background, has raised and managed resources that have led to the evolution of music and intellectual property monetization in Africa. He is the Chairman at Nubian Commerce and also a co-founder at The Sarz Academy Foundation, the leading creative development academy in Africa. (www.linkedIn.com/in/iredumare) . Ezekiel Olayinka, General Manager of Digital Music Commerce and Exchange Limited (DMCE) and CEO of SyncAll Music, is a music business executive with seven years of experience. He specializes in catalog management, intellectual property acquisition, licensing, and rights management.

Ezekiel empowers African artists by championing the monetization and protection of their works. His work at DMCE includes managing catalogs for K1 De Ultimate, the Estates of Chief Dr. Sikiru Ayinde Barrister and Olaitan Oladapo Olaonipekun (Dagrin), 9ice, King Dr. Saheed Osupa, Sola Allyson, and various legacy record labels.

His leadership ensures fair artist compensation and digital legacy preservation. He has secured multi-million naira marketing deals and driven significant revenue growth for both legacy and contemporary catalogs, establishing DMCE as a leader in Nigeria’s music commerce industry.

The Award won by Syncall was the AfCFTA Hackathon 2025, initiated by the Nigeria AfCFTA Coordination Office during the Science of Trade Conference 2025. Deep Market Insights, in August 2025, reports that the Global Music Synchronization

The market by 2030 is projected to reach about $10billion (Deep Market Insight)