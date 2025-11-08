Foreign nationals planning to work in Belarus or sponsor their dependents will now have to meet new income and salary thresholds following an update to the country’s immigration rules.

The revised requirements, which came into effect on November 1, 2025, are aimed at ensuring that expatriates can meet the financial obligations of living in the country, whether they are working or bringing family members along.

Belarus has made slight adjustments to the income levels required for sponsoring spouses and children.

Spouse: Previous minimum income – BYN 2,623.92; new minimum income – BYN 2,624.97

Child (younger age): Previous minimum income – BYN 301.50; new minimum income – BYN 305.86

Child (older age): Previous minimum income – BYN 476.97; new minimum income – BYN 479.59

Authorities stated that these figures are reviewed quarterly, meaning potential applicants are expected to verify the latest rates before applying or submitting documentation.

Salary thresholds for work permit holders

Belarus has also increased the salary thresholds for foreign employees applying for or renewing work and residence permits.

To qualify for a Special Work Permit or Temporary Residence Permit, foreign workers must now earn a minimum of BYN 3,630 per month, up from BYN 3,130.

This new figure represents five times the national minimum wage, which currently stands at BYN 726 per month.

Meanwhile, foreign workers in other employment categories must now earn at least BYN 2,100 monthly, up from BYN 2,000.

Payroll and taxation structure

Employers in Belarus are required to place foreign workers on the local payroll and pay salaries in Belarusian Rubles (BYN). However, contracts may link the salary to a foreign currency, using the bank’s official exchange rate on the date of payment.

Companies must also meet statutory payment obligations, including:

34% of the salary for mandatory social security insurance.

6% toward accident insurance.

Workers’ contribution of 1% for social security.

13% withheld as personal income tax.

Eligible workers may still access tax deductions, depending on their personal circumstances.

According to Belarusian authorities, the revised salary and income thresholds apply to both new and pending applications for work and residence permits.

Officials also clarified that while the new income structure is based on general legal frameworks, specific thresholds could differ depending on the job category or sector.

More details

The policy shift highlights Belarus’s effort to maintain financial accountability among foreign workers and businesses hiring them.

For expatriates, the new income requirement means closer scrutiny of employment contracts and proof of earnings, as incomplete or inaccurate documentation could delay application approvals.

Employers, on the other hand, are encouraged to review existing payroll systems to ensure compliance with the new wage benchmarks before onboarding or renewing contracts for foreign staff.