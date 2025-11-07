Northern Nigeria is facing a severe shortage of medical doctors, with some states reporting a single doctor attending to over 43,000 patients, putting immense pressure on the healthcare system.

This is according to the SBM Health Preparedness Index 2025, assessing the preparedness of Nigeria’s 36 states to respond to health emergencies and deliver effective healthcare services

“Northern states like Bauchi, Zamfara, and Kebbi face a crippling shortage, with a single doctor responsible for over 43,000 patients. This extreme disparity highlights a critical national challenge in healthcare access and underscores the urgent need for strategies to retain and redistribute the country’s medical workforce,” the report stated.

Doctor to patient ratios across Nigerian states

Ten States with the most patients per doctor ratios:

These states face the highest pressure on their medical staff, with each doctor serving the largest number of patients.

BAUCHI: 54,249

ZAMFARA: 49,266

JIGAWA: 48,466

KEBBI: 43,807

BORNO: 38,672

ADAMAWA: 36,622

YOBE: 36,253

GOMBE: 34,503

SOKOTO: 31,769

BENUE: 31,546

Ten States with the least Patients per Doctor ratio:

These states have the most favorable ratios, indicating better access to medical care and less patient load per doctor.

ENUGU: 299

LAGOS: 2,136

EDO: 3,111

OSUN: 3,146

RIVERS: 3,298

OGUN: 3,739

OYO: 3,764

DELTA: 4,347

ONDO: 5,037

ANAMBRA: 5,277

According to the report, this trend represents a severe economic loss for the country, as Nigeria essentially subsidises the training of medical professionals who contribute to the economies and health systems of wealthier nations.

Experts warn that the mass migration of medical professionals is putting rural and urban health systems at risk.

Unless urgent measures are taken, such as competitive salaries, improved infrastructure, and enhanced security, the country will continue to see an ever-dwindling number of overstretched medical personnel to care for an expanding population. The ultimate consequence is a health system unable to protect its citizens’ well-being.

More insights

According to the report, health budgets across Nigeria reveal persistent imbalances in how states prioritise healthcare. Lagos leads in nominal allocations, dedicating over N221 billion to health, while Kaduna tops in relative terms, allocating 16.1% of its budget to the sector. Kano follows closely with 15.2%, and Bauchi at 15.1%, reflecting stronger prioritisation of health within their fiscal plans.

At the other end of the spectrum, some states allocate far less. Akwa Ibom (4.3%), Bayelsa (4.1%), and Imo (3.5%) spend the least on health, despite facing ongoing risks from disease outbreaks and natural disasters.

When measured per capita, Abia (N22,926) and Ogun (N21,051) lead in spending, whereas Imo (N3,950) and Adamawa (N4,271) fall significantly behind, limiting access to quality care for their residents.