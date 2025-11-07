Nairametrics Founder and CEO, Ugo Obi-Chukwu, has stated that Nigeria’s successful issuance of $2.3 billion Eurobonds has demonstrated investors’ confidence in Nigerian securities, and this gesture is expected to impact the country’s equities market positively.

Speaking on the financial program Moneyline with Nancy, Obi-Chukwu said the fact that the bond was oversubscribed by 477% shows how much confidence foreign investors have in the market.

“We expect this will also flow into the equities market because equities market is still largely dominated by locals. There was a time the market was dominated by foreigners…now it’s the other way around,” he said.

Obi-Chukwu, however, noted the Eurobonds yields at 8.6% for the 10-year note, and 9% for the 20-year are “pretty high”.

Zenith Bank’s Q3 results show resilience

Speaking on the domestic financial sector, Obi-Chukwu commended Zenith Bank Plc for delivering strong third-quarter results that surpassed market expectations.

The bank’s gross earnings rose 16% to N3.4 trillion in Q3 2025, up from N2.9 trillion in the same period last year, driven largely by a 41% increase in interest income to N2.7 trillion.

Pre-tax profit stood at N917 billion, which Obi-Chukwu described as “mouth-watering for shareholders.”

He added that even after adjusting for the foreign exchange gains that boosted 2024 results, Zenith’s performance remains robust.

“Stripping out FX gains, this is a lot more impressive than expected,” he said.

Obi-Chukwu dismissed speculation that the bank’s strong performance was a temporary boost. He argued that Zenith’s growth trajectory is sustainable, supported by solid interest income and efficient cost management.

“Net interest margin is still around 12%, which is impressive given the high-rate environment. Even with rising costs of funds, Zenith has managed to maintain healthy margins,” he noted.

He, however, advised that banks must diversify income streams as foreign exchange gains normalize and dollar-based assets face renewed risks. “With the naira strengthening, hedging strategies will be critical,” he said.

On inflationary pressures, Obi-Chukwu acknowledged the strain on banks’ operating costs but praised Zenith’s ability to remain efficient.

“Cost-to-income ratios have risen across the board, with some banks nearing 60%. But Zenith, with N31 trillion in total assets, has managed to keep its cost of funds at 45%. That’s commendable,” he said.

He attributed the slight rise from 39% last year to the inflationary environment and volatile funding costs, but maintained that Zenith remains one of the most operationally efficient lenders in the market.

Outlook: cautious optimism for 2026

Looking ahead, the Nairametrics CEO expressed cautious optimism about the banking sector heading into 2026, predicting that the industry will transition from a year of normalization to one of aggressive growth.

“Banks are profitable, deposits are rising, and total assets are expanding. The FUGAZ banks alone now control over N150 trillion in assets. The next step is deploying that capital efficiently,” he said.