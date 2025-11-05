Two Nollywood releases, Gingerrr and The Herd, have propelled Nigeria’s box office to new heights, amassing a combined N573.2 million in ticket sales, according to the latest data from the Nigerian Box Office.

The increase highlights the growing commercial power of homegrown films and the rising audience appetite for locally produced titles.

The review period, which covered late September through October 2025, saw Gingerrr and The Herd dominate cinema screens nationwide.

Both movies recorded N435.5 million and N137.7 million, respectively.

Gingerrr, directed by Yemi Morafa and backed by executive producers Bolaji Ogunmola, Kiekie, and Bisola Aiyeola, debuted with an impressive N82.8 million, showing the continued strength of Nollywood’s action-comedy slate.

In its opening three days, it earned N78.9 million before surpassing N82 million by the close of its first weekend. Six weeks after release, Gingerrr has climbed to a cumulative N435.5 million, making it one of the highest-grossing Nigerian titles of the year, so far.

The film’s vibrant cast including Aiyeola, Bimbo Ademoye, and Timini Egbuson, helped draw audiences, while its comedic tone and fast-paced action resonated strongly with younger viewers.

Why both movies have maintained the top spot

Reports say Gingerrr benefited significantly from Cinema Day’s turnout boost, which saw attendance rise by roughly 5% compared with 2024, despite ticket prices doubling from N1,000 to N2,000.

Gingerrr also recorded the highest single-day ticket sales on Cinema Day, Nov 1, 2025, outperforming global blockbusters like Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) and The Equalizer 3 (2023). Its success, coupled with the strong debut of The Herd, directed by Etim-Effiong, pushed the overall revenue to one of the strongest months yet for Nollywood.

Released on October 17, The Herd grossed N28.8 million between October 17 and 19 and reached N30.1 million in its first week. Three weeks later, it has earned N137.7 million.

“The Herd continues its strong run, posting two consecutive weekend-on-weekend growths at the Nigerian box office, a rare feat for a non-December release. It now joins King of Boys and Brotherhood as only the third Nollywood title to achieve this milestone,” according to Nigerian box office.

What you should know

Co-produced by FilmOne Studios, ToriTori Films, Serendipity HHC, and Airscape, the film explores themes of love, family, and generational change set against the backdrop of South West Nigeria. It blends psychological tension with social commentary, signalling Nollywood’s growing narrative sophistication.

Beyond these standout performances, other titles maintained a steady presence at the Nigerian box office.

Trons: Ares recorded N13.8 million for a total of N107.7 million in its third week, while Idia earned N7.4 million to reach N18 million in its second week. Regretting You, a new release, grossed N4.4 million to begin its run, and Blackphone 2 brought in N3.8 million for a cumulative N23.8 million in its second week.