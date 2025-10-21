Nollywood actor and filmmaker Daniel Etim-Effiong has made a remarkable entry into film directing, as his debut feature, The Herd, grossed N30.1 million in its opening weekend at the Nigerian box office.

According to data from the Nigerian Box Office, the crime thriller recorded N28.8 million between October 17 and 19, 2025, and a cumulative N30.1 million in its first week of release. This makes it one of the strongest debuts for a Nollywood title in the second half of 2025, solidifying Etim-Effiong’s transition from in front of the camera to behind it.

Co-produced by FilmOne Studios, ToriTori Films, Serendipity HHC, and Airscape, The Herd is a stirring exploration of love, family, and generational change set in South West Nigeria. It combines elements of crime and psychological drama, offering audiences a layered story that reflects the evolving themes of modern Nigerian cinema.

Before its nationwide release, The Herd generated significant industry buzz through a series of high-profile promotional events. These included an exclusive dinner hosted in collaboration with Filmhouse Group, That Good Media, Nigerian International Film Summit (NIFS), and Legend Hotel. The red-carpet Lagos premiere drew prominent Nollywood personalities such as Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Kate Henshaw, Kunle Remi, and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, alongside producers, distributors, and cultural tastemakers.

What you should know

Earlier in May 2025, a shorter version of the film was screened at the Marché du Film during the Cannes Film Festival, marking an early milestone in its journey to international recognition. Etim-Effiong also featured on a panel titled “The Nollywood Conversations: A Deep Dive into Opportunities to Present African Stories for Global Screens,” hosted by FilmOne Entertainment in partnership with NIFS. The discussion spotlighted Nollywood’s growing global presence and the creative opportunities emerging for African filmmakers on international platforms.

With a strong domestic opening and prior exposure at Cannes, The Herd represents a defining moment in Nollywood’s ongoing evolution, balancing local storytelling with global cinematic standards. Its box office performance also continues the upward trajectory seen in 2025 with hits like Gingerrr, Ori: The rebirth and others, all of which have strengthened the industry’s commercial standing.

As The Herd continues its theatrical run, early figures suggest it could become one of the year’s standout Nollywood releases, further cementing Daniel Etim-Effiong’s reputation as one of the industry’s most versatile creative forces.

About Daniel Etim-Effiong

Daniel Etim-Effiong is a Nigerian actor, director, and filmmaker known for his versatility and compelling screen presence. He studied chemical engineering at the University of Lagos before transitioning into creative arts.

After a brief career in the oil and gas sector, he pursued formal film training at AFDA Film School in Cape Town, South Africa, where he honed his skills in directing, screenwriting, and production.

Etim-Effiong officially began his professional acting career in 2013, debuting in the NdaniTV web series Gidi Up, where he gained widespread recognition for his role as Folarin. His breakout performance in the series helped establish him as one of the faces of Nigeria’s emerging new wave of screen talents.

Over the years, he has featured in a diverse range of projects spanning film, television, and web productions. His credits include “Skinny Girl in Transit,” “The Men’s Club,” “Plan B,” “From Lagos with Love,” “Fishbone,” “A Soldier’s Story II,” “Chief Daddy,” “Oloture,” and “The Wedding Party.” Known for his ability to embody complex characters with emotional depth, Etim-Effiong has become one of Nollywood’s most bankable and respected actors, even on Nollywood YouTube.

Beyond acting, he has also built a strong reputation behind the camera. As a producer and storyteller, he is deeply committed to creating authentic African narratives that resonate both locally and internationally. His production credits include short films and branded content projects under his media outfit, ToriTori, which focuses on storytelling for social impact.