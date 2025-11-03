The Lagos State Government has announced plans to automate the approval process for telecommunication infrastructure through the launch of a new digital platform known as the Telecommunication Infrastructure Regulatory System (TIRS) in February 2026.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by the General Manager of the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA), Prince Oyekanmi Elegushi.

He explained that the new system will ensure that all telecommunication infrastructure projects in Lagos comply with established regulations and standards.

About TIRS

Elegushi explained that the TIRS platform will ensure that all telecom infrastructure projects in Lagos comply with established standards while streamlining the process of securing permits for masts, towers, and right-of-way for fiber optic cables.

“The implementation of the Telecommunication Infrastructure Regulatory System (TIRS) is expected to significantly enhance transparency and accountability, minimizing human interaction by 99 per cent.

“To this effect, companies are expected to apply for infrastructure permits like masts, towers, and right-of-way for fiber optic cables online, reducing the need for physical visits,” he stated.

Preparations for rollout

The LASIMRA General Manager added that a comprehensive training programme has been completed for all departments and units within the agency to ensure a seamless transition once the system goes live.

He said the training covered both theoretical and practical aspects of the TIRS, giving staff a full understanding of the system’s features and its role in improving regulatory operations.

Elegushi reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to creating a sustainable and investor-friendly environment for telecom operators and infrastructure providers.

He noted that the introduction of TIRS reflects Lagos State’s broader push for digital governance and improved service delivery through automation.

What you should know

A few years earlier, LASIMRA decommissioned over 95 telecommunication masts and towers found to be illegally installed or non-compliant with safety standards. With 20 more identified for removal after investigations linked unsafe rooftop masts to structural failures, including a fatal building collapse on Massey Street, Lagos Island

At the time, LASIMRA said the exercise was part of its “Zero Tolerance on Non-Compliant Mast and Towers” initiative to ensure public safety and proper urban development. It also announced plans to set up zonal monitoring offices in Badagry, Epe, and Ikorodu to strengthen field inspections and compliance audits.

In January, Nairametrics reported that agency partnered with the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) and the NCC, began the Lagos City Mast and Tower Enumeration Project to create a comprehensive database of all communication towers and masts across the state.

The exercise, which started on February 1, 2025, was launched to address public safety concerns over abandoned or unsafe towers and improve regulatory oversight. It also aimed to distinguish telecom-owned towers from those belonging to other entities like broadcasters, banks, and government agencies.