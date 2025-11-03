The Federal Government has approved the temporary use of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway in Lagos following a truck accident that occurred on Monday at the Chisco area of Lekki, which caused significant traffic congestion.

This announcement was conveyed in a statement issued by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, which noted that the Federal Ministry of Works granted approval for the highway to be opened to motorists, pending when normal traffic flow is restored along the affected route.

The statement, signed by Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, advised motorists to exercise patience while plying the area, assuring that efforts were underway to clear up the obstruction caused by the accident.

“The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation wishes to inform motorists that due to a truck accident at Chisco area, Lekki, the Federal Ministry of Works has approved the opening of the Coastal Road for use pending when normalcy is restored. Motorists are implored to be patient while plying the area,” the statement read in part.

The temporal opening of the completed Lagos-Calabar Highway section within Lagos for motorists is expected to ease congestion and improve traffic flow until the main route is cleared.

What you should know

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, which is to run from Lagos to Calabar in Cross River State, has two sections within Lagos. Section 1 is a six-lane dual carriageway covering 47.7km from Ahmadu Bello Way to Eleko Village in the Lekki Peninsula. It was inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu on May 31, 2025, although some parts of the section were not fully completed at the time.

Section 1 was procured at N1.068 trillion, with 30% of the contract sum disbursed as of August 2025.

Section 2, still under construction, runs from the Lekki Deep Seaport to the Dangote Refinery. This section, awarded at N1.6 trillion, includes several flyovers and crosses swampy terrain.

While the temporal opening will not come with tolling, the highway is normally planned to be tolled for 5 to 10 years to recover construction costs. With this temporary access, motorists can now clearly identify the usable portion and use it as an alternative route.