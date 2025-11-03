Localramp expands beyond emerging markets to support stablecoin transactions with G10 currencies

Trusted by global businesses like Telegram wallet, Bitget, and Coinsbee for onramp/offramp services

Co-sponsored the 2025 GTR Geneva Commodities Conference alongside Citibank and Société Générale

Localramp, the popular stablecoin onramp/offramp provider for emerging markets, has since embarked on a secret expansion beyond emerging markets.

Localramp is a stablecoin payment company that provides liquidity and APIs for businesses to move between fiat currency and stablecoins like USDT and USDC.

Although not always consumer-facing, Localramp currently provides onramp services for several global businesses operating in emerging markets, which was Localramp’s original stronghold.

But it has since expanded to enable businesses to move in and out of stablecoins with G10 currencies.

Several global businesses that want to access stablecoin liquidity or onramp/offramp services in emerging markets like Africa already use Localramp. Including Coinsbee, Telegram wallet, Onramper, Kredete, noones, and Bitget.

Localramp’s OTC desk for high-volume transactions also enables businesses to buy and sell stablecoins from wherever they are in the world securely and quickly.

Recently, Localramp has also been a co-sponsor of the 2025 GTR Geneva Commodities Conference held in Geneva, Switzerland, alongside other sponsors like Citibank, Société Générale.

Stablecoins like Tether (USDT) and Circle’s USDC are revolutionizing cross-border payments, and Localramp makes it easy for businesses to access and use these stablecoins for various use cases.

If you’re a business that constantly needs to buy or sell USDT or USDC for its operations, kindly reach out to business@localramp.co or otc@localramp.co