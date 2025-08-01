The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N2 trillion for sections of the Sokoto–Badagry highway and N1.65 trillion for sections of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway.

Minister of Works David Umahi announced this after the FEC meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the Sokoto–Badagry approvals include a second carriageway of 258 kilometres in Kebbi at N961 billion, alongside an earlier 2024 contract for a single carriageway at N947 billion.

An additional 120 kilometres in Sokoto was approved at N456 billion, bringing the combined cost for these sections to about N2 trillion.

For the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway, the new approvals cover sections 4A and 4B, totalling 80.35 kilometres between Ogun and Ondo States. The six-lane road, estimated at N1.65 trillion, involves major earthworks, soil replacement, and elevation to prevent flooding along swampy terrain.

“Then we have the Sokoto–Badagry. You are aware that we had awarded the Sokoto–Badagry before now, I think it was in August 2024, and that was 258 kilometers in Kebbi for one carriageway. And that was for a contract sum of N947 billion.

“So today we have awarded the second carriageway in Kebbi, 258 kilometers, three lanes, for N961 billion. And then in Sokoto, an additional 120 kilometers for N456 billion.

“So, we have completed in Sokoto 120 kilometers by 2, that’s 240 kilometers, and that’s roughly about N920 billion. And in Kebbi you have 258 times 2, that’s 516 kilometers, and that is roughly about N2 trillion,” Umahi said.

He added, “Lastly, the Lagos Calabar Coastal Highway section 4a and 4b. 4a is in Ogun State. Taking from where section 2 stopped at Lekki. And then going to the Ondo. We have about 40 kilometers in Ogun State. And a 40.35 kilometer in Ondo State. And so the Ondo has gotten to the border between Ondo and Ondo State. And that’s where we are. And the total kilometer is 80.35 by 2. That is 80.535 kilometers, six lanes. And the total contract sum is N1.65 trillion.”

He also disclosed that the Trans-Sahara Road project from Ebonyi to the Benue border has been revised from 118 to 221.64 kilometres due to poor soil conditions, with two new bridges added. The total contract sum for this project has increased from N361 billion to N445.851 billion.

More insights

Umahi said the FEC also approved revisions and extra funding for several other highways across the country.

The Biu–Numan road in Borno and Adamawa, awarded in 2020 for 45 kilometres at N15.43 billion, has been revised to N61.763 billion due to inflation and other cost pressures, with the original scope retained.

The 43.6-kilometre Maraba–Keffi dual carriageway, awarded in May 2023, has been restructured to use concrete pavement. Following the fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate changes, the project will now be executed in phases. With N76 billion available from NNPC cash flow, one carriageway and 2 kilometres of the second carriageway will be completed, while the rest of the route will be maintained.

For the Ikorodu–Shagamu road, which is about 25 percent complete after being reviewed in March 2023, FEC approved an additional N11.423 billion to accelerate work.

In Yobe State, the 36.2-kilometre Kashamu–Amshi–Guru–Gurus road has been adjusted to include a binder course, a vehicle bridge to replace a pedestrian bridge, and concrete protection for swampy sections. These additions raised the contract cost by N8.94 billion, up from the initial N14.526 billion.

The Ado Ekiti–Afe Babalola University road, awarded in February 2023 for 40.72 kilometres, has been scaled down due to funding constraints and will now cover 14.4 kilometres at a cost of N9.32 billion.