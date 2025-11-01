The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has endorsed the government’s new 15% tariff on imported fuel, calling it a “good start” and labeling criticism of the policy “unpatriotic.”

In a statement, the refinery simultaneously assured the public of a steady, uninterrupted fuel supply, noting its production capacity now exceeds national demand.

Anthony Chiejina, Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer for Dangote Industries Limited, stated that the tariff is essential to protect domestic industries from unfair competition and safeguard local production.

He reiterated that the refinery’s operations are dedicated to ensuring national energy stability.

“Dumping engenders poverty, discourages industrialisation, creates unemployment and leads to revenue loss for the government.

“Across the world, nations protect their local manufacturers and industries from the threat of dumping.

“Dumping destroyed our textile industry, which was once a major employer of labour and creator of wealth,” he said.

According to him, the government should, in addition to the imposition of the tariff, strengthen its monitoring and enforcement mechanisms to prevent the dumping of substandard and toxic petroleum products by unscrupulous and rent-seeking individuals who prioritise profiteering at the expense of Nigerians, often undermining well-intentioned government policies for their selfish interests.

He said the prevalence of dumping over the years has discouraged investors from establishing industries in Nigeria, as imported products flooded the market at unsustainable prices, undermining local production.

Refinery currently loading 70 million litres daily

According to the statement, the refinery has excess capacity to meet local demands.

“Our refinery is currently loading over 45 million litres of PMS and 25 million litres of diesel daily, which exceeds Nigeria’s demand,” Mr Chiejina said.

He added: “We are working collaboratively with regulatory agencies and distribution partners to guarantee efficient nationwide delivery.

“Dangote remains steadfast in its commitment to meeting the energy needs of Nigerians.

“This significant production capacity not only guarantees local supply but also enhances energy security and reduces dependence on imports.”

He noted that improved local production of petroleum products has helped to stabilise the exchange rate and strengthen the naira.

“We have reduced foreign exchange outflows and increased inflows, which in turn supports the naira and strengthens the economy,” he said.

New tariff to boost local production

The new tariff policy, he noted, would benefit local refiners and encourage fresh investments in the downstream oil sector, thereby strengthening Nigeria’s industrial base and creating more jobs.

He commended the foresight of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the tariff policy aimed at strengthening and transforming Nigeria’s downstream oil and gas sector.

He noted that the decision reflects the administration’s commitment to creating a stable, business-friendly environment that supports local investment and enhances energy security.

He said: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu continues to embody courageous and visionary leadership, renewing the hope of Nigerians and restoring investor confidence in the nation’s economy.

“His administration’s bold and business-friendly reforms are reshaping the downstream oil and gas sector, unlocking new opportunities for industrial growth and national prosperity.

“The latest policy initiative stands as a testament to his foresight — one of the most transformative steps yet toward securing Nigeria’s energy future and empowering local industries to thrive.”

What you should know

On October 30, Nairametrics reported that Tinubu approved a 15 per cent ad-valorem import duty on diesel and premium motor spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.

The approval was contained in a letter dated October 21, 2025, where Damilotun Aderemi, the Private Secretary to the President, conveyed the directive to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).