WhatsApp has announced that users will soon be able to access their encrypted chat backups using passkeys, allowing them to restore chats with fingerprint, face ID, or their screen lock code.

According to the company, this means that if you lose your device, you can use methods like fingerprint, face, or the screen lock code of your previous device to access WhatsApp’s backup.

Before now, WhatsApp’s encrypted backups relied on passwords or 64-character encryption keys.

That feature was introduced in 2021 when Meta added end-to-end encryption for chat backups. While it enhanced security, it also meant users risked losing their data if they forgot their password or lost their key.

The new system aims to solve that. With passkeys, users no longer need to remember complex passwords or keep encryption keys safe; access can now be tied directly to the user’s device.

Gradual rollout ahead

WhatsApp, which crossed 3 billion active users in May, said the new feature will roll out to users over the coming weeks and months.

“This feature will be rolled out to users in the coming weeks and months, so you might have to keep an eye on when it becomes available to you,” the company said.

Users can confirm if the feature is active on their account by going to Settings > Chats > Chat backup > End-to-end encrypted backup and checking if the option to use passkeys appears.

However, checks by Nairametrics confirm that the feature is already available to users in Nigeria, with several users able to activate and test the new passkey option through their WhatsApp settings.

What you should know

The update comes as Meta continues to improve privacy and security across its platforms. In August, WhatsApp announced a series of safety tools designed to protect users from online scams in both group and individual chats.

The company said it banned over 6.8 million accounts tied to scam centres operating across different countries. It also introduced new safety overviews that alert users when they are added to unfamiliar groups and provide context before engaging with people outside their contact list.

The Meta-owned company explained that it is working with OpenAI to combat fraudulent activity linked to the use of AI-generated scam messages. The collaboration led to the disruption of several fraud operations traced to Cambodia. WhatsApp said these efforts are part of its broader goal to make the platform safer while refining security tools and encryption features for its growing global user base.