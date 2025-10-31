The Federal Government has begun disbursing funds to over 9,000 staff members of tertiary institutions under the newly established Tertiary Institution Staff Support Fund (TISSF).

The initiative aims to boost staff welfare, enhance productivity, and promote innovation across Nigeria’s higher education system.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs. Folasade Boriowo.

She quoted the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, who described the development as a milestone under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Backstory

The Tertiary Institution Staff Support Fund (TISSF) was launched in August 2025 as part of the Federal Government’s Nigerian Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI).

The TISSF portal officially opened in September 2025 to enable tertiary institution staff to apply for interest-free loans capped at 33.3 per cent of their gross annual salary. Eligible applicants include confirmed full-time academic and non-academic staff of federal and state universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education who have at least five years remaining before retirement.

Applications require verified employment details, NIN, BVN, bank statements, and proof of staff association membership.

Implementation details

According to Alausa, the programme has moved from planning to full implementation, with the first phase already reaching over 9,000 staff members. This figure represents 28% of the 33,000 verified applicants drawn from 219 federal and state tertiary institutions nationwide.

He added that both academic and non-academic personnel benefited from the first phase in a 30:70 ratio, reflecting the government’s inclusive approach to supporting all categories of staff in higher institutions.

“The President is delivering for our tertiary institutions, for welfare, for productivity, and for the future. Within just four months, payments have started going out. This is a President that delivers, and the Ministry of Education is profoundly grateful for his continuous support and commitment to staff welfare,” Alausa said.

Beyond welfare

The Minister explained that the initiative was not merely a financial intervention but a strategic investment in Nigeria’s knowledge economy.

“This Fund is not merely about disbursement; it is about restoring dignity, rewarding dedication, and rebuilding the foundation of our knowledge economy,” he stated.

Alausa reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to transparency and accountability, noting that quarterly financial reports, institutional engagement, and monitoring mechanisms would be implemented to ensure effective use of funds.

He added that the repayment system would be structured to expand access to more beneficiaries in the future.