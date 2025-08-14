The federal government of Nigeria has opened the application portal for the Tertiary Institution Staff Support Fund (TISSF), a welfare initiative aimed at providing interest-free loans to academic and non-academic staff of Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

The announcement was made in a post on X by Sunday Dare, CON, Special Adviser, Media & Public Communication, and Spokesperson to the President.

The portal officially opened today at http://tissf.education.gov.ng.

What the minister said

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said the TISSF is a strategic welfare programme designed to enhance staff welfare, support professional development, and promote financial independence.

The fund offers an interest-free loan of up to N10 million, repayable over a maximum of five years, with a one-year moratorium before repayment begins.

Beneficiaries are expected to use the loan to meet needs such as transportation, small-scale agro-business initiatives, medical expenses, family support, accommodation, and academic advancement.

Thanking the President for his approval of the scheme and other education-related interventions, Dr. Alausa said,

“The TISSF is another evidence of Renewed Hope in action. A demonstration of President Tinubu’s commitment to Education and support for its component parts,” he said.

He likened the programme to the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), describing it as a timely and much-needed support intervention for university, polytechnic, and colleges of education staff, academic and non-academic.

The Minister noted that the TISSF is a key component of the National Education Sector Renewal Implementation (NESRI) framework, which he is spearheading to revitalise the sector. He noted that guard rails and a robust monitoring template have been established to ensure transparency and smooth implementation.

What you should know

The Tertiary Institution Staff Support Fund (TISSF) was first introduced by the Federal Government in July during a high-level stakeholder engagement in Abuja.

The initiative targets both academic and non-academic staff in universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education, with the goal of improving welfare, promoting financial stability, and supporting career development.

It offers loans of up to N10 million, capped at 33.3% of a beneficiary’s gross annual salary, for purposes such as transportation, medical expenses, and small business ventures like poultry farming. The scheme is being implemented in partnership with the Bank of Industry to ensure transparency and accountability.

Developed through consultations with staff unions, institutional heads, and other stakeholders, it also includes a monitoring and evaluation framework to track progress and ensure long-term success.