The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 76 contraband goods worth N3.1 billion and arrested 13 suspects in connection with the seizures within a three-week period.

Controller of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘A’, Comptroller Muhammad Shau’aib, disclosed this at a media briefing in Lagos on Thursday.

According to Shau’aib, the seizures were made at strategic points, including Ilaro, Owode, Ajilete, Imeko-Afon in Ogun State; the Ondo/Ekiti axis; Shaki and Iseyin in Oyo State; and the Lagos metropolis.

He said the operations underscored the Service’s unwavering resolve to dismantle smuggling networks and confront economic saboteurs whose activities undermine the Federal Government’s fiscal policies.

Details of intercepted goods

According to him, the seizures were in line with the mandate of the unit to intensify surveillance and enforcement activities across the six states of the South-West geopolitical zone.

“I am pleased to report significant breakthroughs achieved by our dedicated officers and operatives through intelligence driven operations over the past three weeks.

“These efforts led to a total of 76 interceptions of smuggled and contraband goods, which include the following: 4,068 bags of foreign parboiled rice (50kg each).

“This is equivalent to seven trailer loads, 22 used (tokunbo) vehicles, including two Ashok Leyland drilling trucks.

“Other seizure intercepted within the period under review are 485 jerrycans of 25 litres each of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) totaling 12,125 litres.

“Others were 120 bales of used clothing, 57 parcels of Cannabis Sativa, 47 cartons of foreign poultry products, 770 jerrycans of 25 litres each of foreign vegetable oil,” he said.

Shau’aib said in addition, it made notable seizures involving eight containers with under declared goods or attempts to evade duties valued at N3.13 billion.

He said that between July 18 and Aug. 12, the Unit recovered a total of N47.8 million from issuing demand notice.

Shu’aibu further stated that 13 suspects arrested had been granted administrative bail, while others were handed over to relevant security agencies for further investigation and possible prosecution.

He mentioned that their commitment to inter-agency collaboration, led to the seized cannabis sativa which would be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation and prosecution.

Sustained vigilance against economic sabotage

The FOU boss said that the command also maintained vigilance against smuggling and fraud adding that the unit would remain a strong partner in trade facilitation.

Shu’aibu said that the unit would continue to support legitimate trade through intelligence-driven operations that struck a balance between security enforcement and economic growth.

He commended the support of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, reaffirming their steadfastness to securing the nation’s borders against all forms of economic sabotage.

Shu’aibu however, emphasized that the command would not relent in its mission to uphold the integrity of Nigeria’s trade environment and protect the economy from illicit trade practices.