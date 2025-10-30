The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced a new rule ending the automatic extension of Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) for immigrants renewing their work permits in certain categories, citing national security and public safety priorities.

According to the DHS, the decision marks a shift toward enhanced background checks for immigrants seeking to renew their work authorization in the U.S.

The agency said the change ensures that all renewal applicants undergo thorough screening before their work permits are extended.

“Aliens who file to renew their EAD on or after Oct. 30, 2025, will no longer receive an automatic extension of their EAD.

“With this rule, DHS prioritizes the proper screening and vetting of aliens before extending the validity of their employment authorizations,” they stated

However, it noted that there will be limited exceptions, such as extensions provided by law or through a Federal Register notice related to Temporary Protected Status (TPS) employment documentation.

DHS explained that the move will lead to more frequent vetting of aliens who apply for employment authorization, which will help U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) deter fraud and detect individuals with potentially harmful intent before they are authorized to work in the country.

Security priority

USCIS Director Joseph Edlow said the change reflects a renewed focus on security rather than convenience, reversing earlier policies that prioritized faster processing.

“USCIS is placing a renewed emphasis on robust alien screening and vetting, eliminating policies the former administration implemented that prioritized aliens’ convenience ahead of Americans’ safety and security,” Edlow said.

He added that the new rule is a commonsense measure to ensure appropriate vetting and screening have been completed before an alien’s employment authorization or documentation is extended, stressing that working in the United States is a privilege, not a right.

The agency advised immigrants to submit renewal applications well in advance to avoid disruptions to their employment authorization. It recommends filing renewal applications up to 180 days before the expiration of their current EADs.

According to USCIS, those who delay their filings risk experiencing a temporary lapse in work authorization or documentation, as automatic extensions will no longer apply.

The DHS clarified that the interim rule will not affect EADs that were automatically extended before October 30, 2025.

What you should know

The US government, a few days ago, implemented a new rule requiring all applicants submitting paper-based immigration forms to make payments electronically. This means applicants can now complete their payments using a credit or debit card through Form G-1450 (Authorization for Credit Card Transactions) or via ACH debit transactions from a U.S. bank account using Form G-1650 (Authorization for ACH Transactions).

Applicants filing online will not be affected, as digital payments are already in place. However, those submitting paper forms must now comply or request an exemption using Form G-1651.

The transition also aligns with Executive Order 14247, which directs all U.S. government agencies to move toward fully electronic payment systems.