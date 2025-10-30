Redtech has been certified by FIRS as a System Integrator and Access Point Provider for Nigeria’s national e-Invoicing platform (MBS)

Businesses can now generate and transmit FIRS-compliant invoices directly from their ERP systems with real-time validation

Redtech’s certification supports Nigeria’s digital tax transformation by enhancing transparency, compliance, and operational efficiency

Redtech Limited has been officially certified by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) as a System Integrator (SI) and an Access Point Provider (APP) for Nigeria’s Merchant Buyer Solution (MBS) — the national e-Invoicing platform designed to modernize tax administration and promote transparent, real-time reporting across the country.

The certification recognizes Redtech’s technical expertise, infrastructure capability, and commitment to compliance innovation, positioning the company among a select group of providers authorized to integrate Nigerian businesses directly into the FIRS e-Invoicing ecosystem.

“We see this as an opportunity to deepen trust and operational efficiency,” said Emmanuel Ojo, Managing Director/CEO of Redtech Limited. “This certification strengthens our ability to help businesses transition seamlessly into Nigeria’s new era of digital tax transformation.”

Through the MBS framework, Redtech will deliver end-to-end integration services that enable businesses to:

Generate and transmit FIRS-compliant invoices directly from their ERP systems.

Access real-time validation and clearance from FIRS.

Improve financial transparency and reduce manual reporting burdens.

Strengthening audit readiness and overall operational efficiency.

The Merchant Buyer Solution (MBS) is a core part of Nigeria’s ongoing digital tax transformation strategy, designed to enhance accountability and streamline fiscal processes for both private and public sector organizations.

Ojo added, “We are proud to support the FIRS in driving Nigeria’s e-Invoicing transition. As a certified provider, Redtech is positioned to help companies across the country adopt electronic invoicing with confidence, ensuring full compliance while unlocking new levels of efficiency and transparency.”

To learn more about Redtech’s e-Invoicing solutions and how to integrate your business with the FIRS Merchant Buyer Solution (MBS), send us an email hello@redtechlimited.com or visit our website www.redtechlimited.com

About Redtech

Redtech is a technology company building secure and scalable systems that power prosperity across Africa. Through its flagship platforms, RedPay®, a modern payments suite for seamless digital transactions, and SITCOM®, an energy-technology solution for upstream oil and gas. Redtech delivers trusted fintech and enterprise infrastructure that drives efficiency and growth.

An investee company of Heirs Holdings, Redtech combines pan-African reach with global standards to enable digital transformation across industries and borders.