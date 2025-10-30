Petralon 54 inaugurated Host Community Development Trusts (HCDTs) for Ogoloma and Koniama communities in Rivers State, fulfilling Section Three of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA, 2021).

The event was attended by top government officials, oil regulators, traditional rulers, and community leaders, emphasizing transparency, inclusiveness, and sustainable development.

The Trusts aim to deliver measurable benefits, promote peaceful coexistence, and ensure uninterrupted petroleum operations through grassroots empowerment and collaboration.

Petralon 54, an indigenous exploration and production company assigned the sole operatorship of the Dawes-Island Field in Rivers State, has formally inaugurated Host Community Development Trusts (HCDT) for Dawes-Island communities – Ogoloma and Koniama (Okochiri and Koniju) in Okrika Local Government Area.

By this corporate action, Petralon 54, a subsidiary of Petralon Energy, has yet again demonstrated its commitment to regulatory compliance, responsible business practices, stakeholders’ well-being, and community development.

The inauguration ceremony, witnessed by major industry stakeholders, which included top government functionaries, oil industry regulators, community and women leaders, chiefs, and representatives of the traditional rulers (Amanayabos) of the host communities, held on October 22 and 23, 2025, respectively in Port Harcourt.

Dignitaries at the two-day event for the inauguration of the Board of Trustees for Ogoloma and Koniama Communities Development Trusts included Ndukwe Patrick, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Rivers State, Olatokunbo Karimu, Assistant Director, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and Dr. Ogechi Opete, Deputy Director, NUPRC, Port Harcourt Regional Office, who represented Engr. Kayode Komolafe, Chief Executive, NUPRC.

Others are Felix Amiesimaka, Okochiri Community Chairman, Chief Ajubo Jamabo JP, Exco member, Members of Chiefs Council of Ogoloma Kingdom, Council of Chiefs of Ogoloma Kingdom, Chief Nyengala Justice, who represented His Royal Majesty, King Winston Odiye Alamina Oputibeya XII, the Amanayabo of Koniju Kingdom, Adokiye Aderika, who represented His Royal Majesty, King Ateke Michael Tom JP, the Amanayabo of Okochiri Kingdom and representatives of His Royal Majesty, King E.T.I Obudibo, JP, Ikwo V, the Amanayabo of Ogoloma Kingdom.

Welcoming guests to the event, Ahonsi Unuigbe, Founder and CEO of Petralon Energy said that “instituting the HCDT is not just compliance with Section Three of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA, 2021), but an expression of our company’s ingrained culture of identifying, addressing and aligning with the needs and aspiration of our stakeholders, especially the communities hosting our operations”.

He added that “I am excited that we are making history today by coming together to create a beautiful future for the next generation and charting a path for sustainable partnership, empowerment and inclusive growth with the inauguration of Development Trust for our host communities”.

Earlier, Uduakobong Equere, Executive Director, Petralon 54 said, “today’s event reflects a shared commitment to progress, equity, and sustainability. It marks a new phase in our collective journey – one that places community development, transparency, and inclusiveness at the heart of extractive industry operations”.

“These Trusts belong to the people of Ogoloma and Koniama, and they are designed to ensure that the benefits of oil and gas operations are visible, measurable, and sustainable at the grassroot level”, he concluded.

In his acceptance speech, Chief (Dr). Chris Biriowu, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Koniama Host Community Development Trust, and spokesperson for the Okochiri Kingdom commended the board and management of Petralon 54 Ltd for their forthrightness, commitment, and interest in the wellbeing of the people of Okochiri and Koniju – the two communities under the Koniama HCDT.

“I am happy to be a part of this process that will bring empowerment to our people and development to our community. I applaud the leadership of Petralon 54 for their transparency and noble intensions and would like to assure the company of the cooperation of the people of Okochiri”.

Similarly, the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Ogoloma Host Community Development Trust, Chief Miebaka Tamunopekerebia described Petralon 54 Ltd as “a people-centric and responsible organisation with a strong commitment to partnership and collaboration”.

“Today’s event is a milestone and redefines the relationship between host communities and exploration companies. With the HCDT, a sustainable path to mutual growth, shared prosperity, and harmonious interaction has been created for the stakeholders in the oil and gas sector, and we are grateful to the federal government for the noble initiative that brought about this development”.

Specifically, Section Three of the Petroleum Industry Act mandates operators to establish the Host Community Development Trust (HCDT) to foster sustainable prosperity, encourage peaceful co-existence and address the needs of oil-bearing and impacted communities.

As a conduit for providing direct economic and social benefits to local communities, the operations of the incorporated Trust are envisioned to promote peace and ensure uninterrupted petroleum operations in communities.