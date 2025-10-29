Emmanuel Ojo emphasized the need for a unified financial ecosystem to unlock Africa’s $2.9 trillion GDP potential and drive seamless intra-African trade.

He called for stronger collaboration between regulators and fintechs to enable real-time cross-border payments and interoperable systems.

Ojo envisioned a borderless Africa where licenses, payments, and prosperity flow freely across countries, powered by shared digital infrastructure.

At the just-concluded Moonshot 2025 Conference, Redtech Limited’s Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel Ojo, joined other industry leaders on the main stage to discuss the theme “Solving Cross-Border Payments to Scale Africa’s Digital Future.”

Speaking alongside Malaika Ademola-Majekodunmi, Charles Idem, and Temitayo Jaiyeola, Ojo emphasized that Africa’s growth depends on building a unified, collaborative, and connected financial ecosystem capable of enabling seamless trade and value exchange across borders.

“Africa’s GDP stands at about $2.9 trillion, yet fragmented systems continue to limit our collective potential,” Ojo said. “To truly scale, we must trade more within Africa, lower transaction costs, and move toward a uniform currency and payment identity that powers seamless exchange.”

He highlighted the importance of policy alignment alongside technological innovation, calling for greater collaboration between regulators and fintech operators across Africa, to create an enabling environment for real-time cross-border payments.

“Imagine an Africa where a license in Nigeria works in Ghana or Kenya, where payments are instant, and prosperity flows across borders,” he added.

Emmanuel noted that just as the GSM revolution accelerated the rise of fintech innovation through policy intervention, the next wave of progress will depend on regional cooperation, interoperability, and shared infrastructure that connects markets and strengthens intra-African trade.

“The future of African fintech is borderless, collaborative, and interconnected,” he said.

As the CEO of Redtech, Ojo leads a company focused on developing the technological backbone that supports Africa’s digital economy. Redtech builds and manages enterprise-grade systems that facilitate payments, connectivity, and operational efficiency for financial institutions and businesses across sectors.

About Redtech Limited

Redtech Limited is a leading technology company powering Africa’s financial and energy ecosystems through innovative digital infrastructure and enterprise solutions. A member of the Heirs Holdings Group, Redtech drives prosperity by providing reliable, secure, and scalable technology platforms that enable payments, connectivity, and growth across sectors.

Media Contact:

Brand, Marketing & Corporate Communications

Redtech Limited

odulu.amos@redtechlimited.com

www.redtechlimited.com