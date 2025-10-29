Segilola Resources hosted its Second Annual Stakeholder Reception, bringing together over 100 influential voices from government, finance, law, and development to align on responsible mining goals.

Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL), a subsidiary of Thor Explorations Ltd and operator of Nigeria’s first commercial gold project, the Segilola Gold Mine in Osun State, participated as a Gold Sponsor at the 2025 Nigeria Mining Week (NMW), held in Abuja from October 13th to 17th, 2025

At the start of the week, SROL hosted its Second Annual Stakeholder Reception at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja. The event convened over 100 of the industry’s most influential voices, including policymakers, regulators, financiers, legal experts, and development partners.

Notable dignitaries in attendance included: Engr. Faruk Yusuf Yabo, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development; Prof. Innocent Bariko, Director General, National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency; Engr. Simon Obadiah Nkom, Director General, Mining Cadastre Office; and Prof. Olusegun Omoniyi Ige, Director General, Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA). They were joined by senior representatives from Babalakin & Co., ENR Advisory, VUKA Group, Africa Finance Corporation, the Bank of Industry (BOI), and other key institutions shaping the future of Nigeria’s mining industry.

Far more than a ceremonial gathering, the reception served as a strategic forum to align visions across sectors, foster transparency, and reaffirm SROL’s long-term commitment to responsible mining as a driver of economic and social development in Nigeria.

Speaking at the reception, Segun Lawson, CEO of Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL), extended his heartfelt appreciation to the stakeholders who have supported Segilola’s journey from the start, he said, “It took a lot of courage to build what we have. It takes courage to do things differently, to build mines not just for profit, but for people, the planet, and posterity. At Segilola, we have chosen a path grounded in responsibility and driven by innovation, committing to a sustainable future for Nigerian mining.”

The impact of SROL’s conviction is already evident. During the reception, guests engaged directly with the tangible results of SROL’s livelihood restoration programs, community-led initiatives designed to build resilient and diversified local economies. These efforts exemplify the company’s inclusive development model and its enduring commitment to sustainable growth.

Throughout the Nigeria Mining Week, SROL played a leading role in shaping discussions around the future of the industry. As a Gold Sponsor, the company contributed to high-impact conversations through keynote addresses, panel discussions, and thought leadership sessions focused on regulatory evolution, sustainable finance, and sector-wide transformation. SROL’s exhibition booth served as a hub of engagement for stakeholders eager to connect with the team behind Nigeria’s pioneering gold mine.

As Nigeria’s mining renaissance gathers momentum, Segilola Resources Operating Limited stands at its forefront—proving that responsible mining can drive lasting transformation. The Second Annual Stakeholder Reception was not merely a reflection of progress but a reaffirmation of SROL’s vision for a future where communities, industry, and sustainability thrive together.