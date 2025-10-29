The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has issued a directive mandating banks, stockbrokers, and other financial institutions to deduct a 10% withholding tax on interest earned from short-term securities.

This marks a significant shift from previous policy, where such instruments were exempt from taxation to encourage investor participation.

The new rule applies to interest payments on treasury bills, corporate bonds, promissory notes, and bills of exchange. Tax will be deducted at the point of payment, according to the circular released by the agency.

Exemptions and investor implications

While the directive affects a wide range of short-term instruments, interest earned on federal government bonds remains exempt from the levy.

FIRS clarified that investors will receive tax credits for the amounts withheld unless the deduction is deemed a final tax.

Historically, short-term bills have attracted yield-hungry investors due to their competitive rates and quick maturity. The imposition of withholding tax could alter the risk-reward calculus for many market participants.

Compliance and enforcement

FIRS Executive Chairman Zacch Adedeji emphasized the importance of compliance, stating: “All relevant interest-payers are required to comply with this circular to avoid penalties and interest as stipulated in the tax law.”

The agency did not disclose projections for revenue generation from the new tax measure.

Understanding withholding tax

According to the FIRS website, withholding tax is an advance tax deducted at source from specific payments made to individuals or companies. The payer is responsible for remitting the tax directly to the relevant authorities.

Applicable withholding tax rates include:

Rents on properties: 10%

Dividends or profits from companies: 10%

Interest on bank deposits or securities: 10%

Royalties: 5%

What you should know

