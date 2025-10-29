The Federal Government has disbursed N2.311 billion to federal universities to settle outstanding arrears owed to academic and non-academic staff.

The funds, processed through the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), mark a significant step in the administration’s efforts to revitalize Nigeria’s tertiary education sector.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, announced the release on Wednesday while providing updates on the government’s ongoing engagements with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other university-based unions.

“A total of N2.311 billion has been released through the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to universities,” Alausa stated. “Benefiting institutions should begin to receive payment alerts anytime from now.”

Tinubu administration targets long-term stability

Alausa emphasized that President Bola Tinubu remains committed to resolving long-standing welfare and funding challenges in a transparent and sustainable manner.

He noted that the administration is focused on clearing inherited obligations while implementing reforms that ensure long-term financial stability.

The minister also revealed that the government is finalizing the release of third-party non-statutory deductions and pension remittances to NUPEMCO, expected to be completed in the coming days.

Earned Academic Allowance to be mainstreamed by 2026

In a bid to streamline payments and reduce delays, the Federal Government will fully integrate the Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) into university staff salaries starting in 2026. This move is expected to ensure prompt and predictable disbursements going forward.

Additionally, funds have been released under the Needs Assessment of Nigerian Universities project, with budgetary provisions in place to sustain the initiative.

Alausa reiterated that the government’s engagements with ASUU and other unions are being conducted “truthfully and in good faith.” He stressed that while the administration is committed to improving staff welfare, it will only enter into agreements that are financially realistic.

“Our priority is to ensure that all matters are addressed responsibly and in the best interest of our education system,” he said. “All commitments must align with approved budgetary provisions to guarantee long-term stability.”

The Yayale Ahmed Negotiating Committee continues to serve as a liaison between the government and tertiary institution unions, facilitating honest and respectful dialogue on welfare-related issues.

What you should know

This development comes just one week after ASUU suspended its two-week warning strike following renewed engagements with the Federal Government.

ASUU National President, Prof. Chris Piwuna, announced the suspension during a press briefing in Abuja, stating that the decision was reached after an overnight meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC).

Piwuna explained that the strike was initially declared due to delays in meeting the union’s demands, but acknowledged the government’s recent efforts to address key concerns.