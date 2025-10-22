The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has announced the suspension of its ongoing two-week warning strike, following a series of engagements with the federal government and pressure from stakeholders across the country.

The National President of ASUU, Prof. Chris Piwuna, revealed the suspension during a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday. According to him, the decision was reached after a meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC), which lasted overnight and concluded at 4:00 am on Wednesday.

Piwuna explained that the strike was initially declared due to the government’s failure to meet its demands on time.

“We’ve had useful engagements with representatives of the government to consider the response to the draft renegotiation of the 2009 agreements. However, we are definitely not where we were prior to the commencement of the strike,” Piwuna said.

He added that the union recognized the government’s willingness to return to the negotiation table, noting that a lot more work is still required. Following deliberations, the NEC concluded that the ongoing strike should be reviewed

“Consequently, NEC resolved to suspend the warning strike to reciprocate the efforts of well-meaning Nigerians,” Piwuna stated.

Backstory

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on September 28 gave the Federal Government a 14-day ultimatum to meet its demands, which include payment of Earned Academic Allowances (EAAs), release of revitalisation funds, improved university governance, better working conditions, fair promotions, and an end to lecturer victimisation.

When the government failed to act within the deadline, ASUU began a two-week warning strike on Monday, October 13, 2025. The union said the action became necessary after several failed discussions with the government. The decision was rooted in longstanding grievances regarding the federal government’s failure to address critical issues affecting public universities.

The strike was primarily aimed at getting the federal government to:

Conclude the renegotiated 2009 FGN-ASUU agreement

Release withheld three and a half months’ salaries

Ensure sustainable funding of public universities

Revitalise public universities

Pay outstanding 25–35% salary arrears and promotion arrears for over four years

Release withheld third-party deductions, including cooperative contributions and union check-off dues

The suspension comes as relief to students and parents who had been affected by the strike, though negotiations between ASUU and the government are expected to continue. Stakeholders hope that the discussions will lead to a lasting resolution of the issues affecting public universities and their academic staff.