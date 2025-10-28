Vitel Wireless debuts Nigeria’s first MVNO network with the unique 0712 prefix, officially launching on October 30, 2025

Themed “Blue is Here,” the launch event will unveil E-SIMs, physical SIMs, and smart connectivity solutions for individuals and businesses

With the tagline “Everything Connected,” Vitel aims to redefine communication in Nigeria through innovation, speed, and trust

Vitel Wireless officially launches on October 30, 2025, introducing the 0712 Network, Nigeria’s first-ever MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator).

The brand is stepping into the scene with one goal — to connect people, businesses, and lifestyles like never before.

With the bold tagline “Everything Connected,” Vitel Wireless is not just another mobile network; it’s a movement for the future of communication. Whether it’s for personal use, business, or home connectivity, Vitel promises clear calls, fast data, and smarter digital solutions that fit perfectly into the modern Nigerian lifestyle.

The big reveal, themed “Blue is Here,” will happen live on October 30 — a full-blown experience of tech, innovation, and energy! Expect the unveiling of Vitel’s E-SIM and physical SIM, business and security solutions, and tools designed to keep you online, secure, and limitless.

“We’re not just launching a network — we’re launching a lifestyle powered by innovation, speed, and trust,” said a Vitel spokesperson. “The 0712 Network marks a new chapter in how Nigerians connect to the world.”

So, if you’re ready to switch things up, it’s time to go blue — switch to Vitel Wireless and step into a new era of connectivity.

Stay tuned and follow the movement on @vitelwirelessng across all platforms. Because this , Blue is here.

Visit www.vitelwireless.com for updates.