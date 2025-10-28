Palm City successfully established a pilot nursery with over 70,000 oil palm seedlings supported by solar-powered irrigation and water systems

Palm City, a leading agricultural estate project by Xymbolic Development Ltd, has announced the release of its Q3 2025 Report, highlighting significant milestones achieved between July and September 2025.

The report underscores the project’s steady progress, operational discipline, and continued commitment to building a transparent and sustainable agribusiness model.

Strong Foundations: Palm City’s Pilot Nursery Takes Shape

A major highlight of the report is the successful setup of the Palm City pilot nursery, now home to over 70,000 oil palm seedlings; enough to establish more than 1,000 acres of plantation.

The nursery marks a critical step in Palm City’s long-term plan to develop one of Nigeria’s most structured and inclusive agricultural estates.

To ensure efficiency and sustainability, the nursery infrastructure includes a 30,000-litre water reservoir, a solar-powered borehole, and a semi-automated irrigation system. The seedlings have already begun sprouting, confirming that the agronomy team’s early efforts and adherence to best farming practices are yielding results.

How We Started an Oil Palm Plantation From Scratch | Palm City

Knowledge Partnerships and Industry Collaboration

During the quarter, the Palm City team embarked on strategic visits to the Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR) and Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc, two of Nigeria’s foremost institutions in oil palm development. These visits provided valuable insights into research-based cultivation, efficient plantation management, and sustainable processing, knowledge that will guide Palm City’s operations in the quarters ahead.

According to Olisa Umerah, CEO of Xymbolic Development Ltd:

“Palm City represents a disciplined and transparent approach to agribusiness; one that creates lasting value for investors, uplifts communities, and safeguards the future.”

Transparency and Stakeholder Trust

In line with its value of openness, Palm City continues to keep its investor community informed through regular reports and visual documentation.

The company recently released a nursery setup documentary, providing stakeholders with a firsthand look at the project’s progress, while periodic updates continue to highlight on-ground activities and community engagement efforts.

Xymbolic Development has also launched a dedicated stakeholder communication channel, ensuring every investor receives verified information directly from the project’s management team.

A Model for Sustainable Agribusiness

As the Palm City project continues to expand, Xymbolic Development remains focused on scaling responsibly, prioritizing sustainability and transparency over speed. The company’s Q3 report reaffirms its long-term commitment to creating wealth through structured agribusiness while setting new benchmarks for trust and accountability in the agricultural real estate sector.

About Palm City

Palm City is an integrated agricultural estate and investment project by Xymbolic Development Ltd. It combines large-scale plantation development with investor ownership, ensuring every plot contributes to a managed, productive, and sustainable estate. The project embodies transparency, inclusiveness, and long-term value creation for all stakeholders.https://www.thepalmcity.ng

For Media Enquiries:

📩 info@xymbolicdevelopment.com

🌐 www.thepalmcity.ng